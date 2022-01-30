VW Nivus 170 TSI is manual and costs R$ 161.4 thousand, but in Argentina

After debuting in Uruguay, the Volkswagen Nivus 170 TSI now appears in Argentina, where it costs much more than any version of the crossover in Brazil: R$ 161,400.

This is the amount converted directly, with it being 3,149,743 Argentine pesos.

Offered in the entry version without denomination (it is Trendline in Uruguay), the model is manual.

In addition to the five-speed transmission, it also has the EA211 1.0 TSI engine with 95 horsepower and 16.8 kgfm, strangely with less torque than the Uruguayan version.

Not as simple as it is supposed, the Nivus 170 TSI of the Argentines, as well as the neighbors of the Silver, has full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and 16-inch alloy wheels.

With fabric seats, the Nivus 170 TSI also has multimedia with a 6.5-inch screen and projection for Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.

Electric trio, cruise control, air conditioning, electric steering, Isofix, multifunctional steering wheel, parking sensor, among others, are added to the Argentine Nivus package.

In fact, the coupe-style crossover is sold there in Comfortline and Highline versions, both 200 TSI, that is, with 116 horsepower and 20.4 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The price of the most expensive version, the Highline Hero, is 4,708,250 Argentine pesos or R$241,400!

Here, only if it became the most complete Taigo, the Nivus would be able to reach this value. By the way, speaking of Taigo, the R-Line with everything inside goes for an impressive €41,720.07 in Portugal (R$249,736).

Maybe armored, but “Anti-Missile” Level… In September, a Nivus cost around R$200,000 with Level III-A armor.

Back in the pampas, the fault of the extreme value is Argentine taxation and the exchange rate variation, which has made new cars exaggeratedly much more expensive than Brazilian ones in recent years.

Before, the difference, even with direct conversion, was very small across the border.

Today we see that a basic Nivus, weaker and manual, costs practically R$ 30,000 more than the top of the line Highline 200 TSI around here.