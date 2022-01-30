Wesley’s debut and D’Ale’s return to Beira-Rio are attractions for Inter to pack in Gauchão | International

Although Yuri Alberto is in Europe to be announced as a reinforcement for Zenit, there is no shortage of attractions for Inter’s debut at Beira-Rio this season.

Against União Frederiquense, starting at 7pm this Saturday, for the second round of Gauchão, Wesley is ready to make the first game and start the “baton exchange” in attack. Already D’Alessandro awaits a chance to take the field in his latest acts as a professional athlete.

+ Inter and Independiente hit by Bustos

First Colorado signing for 2022, Wesley was left off the list of related in the 2-1 victory over Juventude to balance the physical volume and complete the training load. Now, he, Gabriel Mercado, Rodrigo Lindoso and David are available.

During the activities, the physical imposition of the 25-year-old player drew attention. Wesley uses his 1.91m frame to protect the ball or trigger a teammate or spin in search of a finish.

– I’m a 9, but I like to move. I don’t like to be with the defenders too much, bumping into each other, but I have presence in the area. I hope to do a good job to help Inter,” said Wesley in his presentation.

1 of 2 Wesley Moraes is one of Inter’s new features this season — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Wesley Moraes is one of Inter’s new features this season — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

On loan from Aston Villa until December, the number 9 wants to recover football from before the serious injury to his right knee, suffered in 2020, which took him away from the pitch for 15 months.

The striker believes that the opportunity in Porto Alegre will not only allow him to rediscover luxury performances but will also put him back on Tite’s radar. Wesley makes it clear that he aims to integrate the National Team in the Qatar World Cup.

Meanwhile, Yuri Alberto fulfills the formalities of the sale to Zenit. The striker traveled to Portugal, where the Russian club holds off-season, to undergo tests before the official announcement.

D’Ale waiting for the chance

D’Alessandro waits for a call from Alexander Medina. In his third spell at the Rio Grande do Sul club, shirt 10, who served a previous suspension in his debut, is available this weekend.

Outside of Wednesday’s match, the midfielder traveled to Caxias do Sul to be with the delegation, cheer for his teammates and start the fans’ farewell.

D’Alessandro returns to Inter with the number 10 shirt and guarantees retirement after Gauchão

Again with the subjects in Beira-Rio, D’Ale will be an option for the game this Saturday. Regardless of when he enters and whether he will be on the field, he will receive the tributes of those who have become accustomed to idolizing him.

The 40-year-old’s contract is valid for four months. D’Alessandro will retire after Gauchão. Still, he will live forever in the hearts of fans, who are eager to see his passes and shots in this countdown.

In addition to fieldwork, the Argentine’s leadership is essential. A reference in the locker room, shirt 10 has irresignation as one of the trump cards to mobilize the group to reconquer Gauchão, which has not happened since 2016.

– I didn’t return to Inter for what I won. I came back because the board, the coach and the group are convinced that I can contribute in some way, whether outside or inside. From there, just help. It will be like the first Gauchão, which I played in 2009 and we won undefeated – highlighted D’Ale in the presentation.

2 of 2 D’Alessandro will be back in Beira-Rio with the crowd — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional D’Alessandro will be back in Beira-Rio with the crowd — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

For me, all titles are important. Today I come back zero and I need to win. That’s the mindset. Work and think about winning. Here at Inter we have an obligation to win. — D’Alessandro