What a fright! Lizard appears in hotel room toilet and terrifies tourists

What would you think if you opened the toilet in your hotel room and saw something moving in the background? Maybe someone forgot to flush, right? A couple of British tourists on vacation in Pathum Thani, Thailand, ended up finding something unusual in the toilet: a lizard appeared swimming in the bottom of the bathroom toilet of the hotel room where they were staying.

Chantima Chairisuk, 45, went to the bathroom and when she opened the toilet she saw something dark moving in the water. Before calling for help from her boyfriend, Jason Kingman, 37, she left her cell phone recording a video. To their surprise, it was a lizard.

In the video made by the couple, it is possible to see the animal showing its tongue, observing the place and after a while diving again, before disappearing through the pipe towards the sewer.

The monitor lizard is often seen in canals and ponds in large cities in Thailand. Monitor lizards feed on fish, snakes and frogs. Although normally shy, they can be aggressive if threatened. They have a slightly venomous bite, which can carry harmful bacteria.

According to Chantima, there were people outdoors spraying insecticide. She believes the animal was trying to escape, so it hid in the pipe and ended up inside the hotel bathroom. He ended up leaving and didn’t hurt anyone.

Have you ever thought about the situation? How would you react if you opened the toilet at the hotel and came face to face with a huge lizard? Comment there!