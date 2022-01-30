what happened at jojo’s wedding

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on what happened at jojo’s wedding 5 Views

Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza got married yesterday, in Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The union took place after four months of dating and received some famous people.

The singer was committed to the looks and delivered everything at the party, which had a lot of pagode and funk.

Check out:

military ceremonial

As Lucas Souza, the groom, is a military man, the ceremony followed some traditions. He waited for Jojo at the altar in uniform and as the couple left, other guests in uniform made the traditional “steel ceiling” – when everyone raises their swords forming a covered path for the bride and groom to pass.

three looks

Jojo didn’t skimp on the looks of her big day: in all, the singer wore three dresses. The first, from the ceremony, was white and lace, complete with a train and veil. At the party, she came up with a more casual model, with an open back and transparency — but also white. The last one was in Tiffany blue, long, low-cut and slit.

Pagode show and lots of funk

To liven up the party, the guests had a show by the singer Tiee. Later, DJ Braga guaranteed the funk for the bride and groom to dance a lot.

Presence of famous

Among the celebrities who attended the wedding were actress Fabiana Karla, former A Fazenda Raissa Barbosa, the couple Jakelyne Oliveira and Mariano, the mother of singer Ludmilla Silvana Oliveira, among other names.

Jojo Todynho marries; see details of the ceremony and decoration

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio - Thyago Andrade/ Brazil News

1 / 18

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

two / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio - Thyago Andrade/ Brazil News

3 / 18

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio - Thyago Andrade/ Brazil News

4 / 18

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio - Thyago Andrade/ Brazil News

5 / 18

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

6 / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

7 / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

8 / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

9 / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

10 / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho gets married today - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

11 / 18

Jojo Todynho is getting married today

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio - Thyago Andrade/ Brazil News

12 / 18

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio - Thyago Andrade/ Brazil News

13 / 18

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Jojo at a wedding party - Brazil News / Thyago Andrade

14 / 18

Jojo at wedding party

Brazil News / Thyago Andrade

Jojo at a wedding party - Brazil News / Thyago Andrade

15 / 18

Jojo at wedding party

Brazil News / Thyago Andrade

Fabiana Karla at Jojo Todynho's wedding in Rio - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

16 / 18

Fabiana Karla at Jojo Todynho’s wedding in Rio

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Mariano and Jakeline at Jojo Todynho's wedding - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

17 / 18

Mariano and Jakeline at Jojo Todynho’s wedding

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

Raíssa Barbosa attends the wedding of Jojo Todynho - Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

18 / 18

Raíssa Barbosa attends the wedding of Jojo Todynho

Thyago Andrade / Brazil News

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Understand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and how it affects Brazil

(File) Protesters hold placards depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin with the word “murderer” on January …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved