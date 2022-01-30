what happened at jojo’s wedding

Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza got married yesterday, in Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The union took place after four months of dating and received some famous people.

The singer was committed to the looks and delivered everything at the party, which had a lot of pagode and funk.

Check out:

military ceremonial

As Lucas Souza, the groom, is a military man, the ceremony followed some traditions. He waited for Jojo at the altar in uniform and as the couple left, other guests in uniform made the traditional “steel ceiling” – when everyone raises their swords forming a covered path for the bride and groom to pass.

three looks

Jojo didn’t skimp on the looks of her big day: in all, the singer wore three dresses. The first, from the ceremony, was white and lace, complete with a train and veil. At the party, she came up with a more casual model, with an open back and transparency — but also white. The last one was in Tiffany blue, long, low-cut and slit.

Pagode show and lots of funk

To liven up the party, the guests had a show by the singer Tiee. Later, DJ Braga guaranteed the funk for the bride and groom to dance a lot.

Presence of famous

Among the celebrities who attended the wedding were actress Fabiana Karla, former A Fazenda Raissa Barbosa, the couple Jakelyne Oliveira and Mariano, the mother of singer Ludmilla Silvana Oliveira, among other names.

