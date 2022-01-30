After spending time at Nacional do Uruguay, D’Alessandro returned to play at Beira-Rio in a match against União Frederiquense for the Campeonato Gaúcho. He came on in the 30th minute of the second half in place of Taison and minutes later he scored a goal in a free-kick, in the corner of the opposing goalkeeper. The more than 9 thousand Colorados celebrated and left the Argentine emotional and even remembered his family after the goal.

“There’s a movie. When I need it most, something happens. I needed to play a little. I entered. Of course, the goal is something more. The family returned to Beira-Rio. Gonzalo, my little son, saw me play in Beira-Rio. It messes with me. The affection of the fans always. The least I can do”, highlighted the Internacional idol in a post-match interview.

D’Alessandro arrived at Inter in 2008, winning the Copa Sudamericana in his first year. This Saturday’s match was number 507 of the number 10 for the club, scoring his 91st goal. The athlete said that the goal was a crowning of his dedication throughout his career. Now 40 years old, the midfielder wanted to take the field a few minutes after being named by Alexander Medina.

“Happiness first. Playing 15, 20 minutes was good enough, but scoring the goal… Luck doesn’t fall for those who don’t work. I work a lot. That cannot be doubted. Character and nature I do not trade. That’s what I want to leave with”, added the midfielder. Inter now has six points in the state table and faces São Luiz away from home, on Wednesday (2), in Ijuí.