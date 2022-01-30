Whindersson Nunes vs Popó: see card, times and where to watch – Play

A meeting of giants: Whindersson Nunes, youtuber phenomenon of the internet, will face none other than the four-time world boxing champion, Acelino Freitas Popó. The duo will do the main fight of the Fight Music Show, this Sunday (30), starting at 7 pm, in the city of Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina. The first edition of the event brings together influencers, professional fighters and big shows. The singer from Ceará Wesley Safadão is the main musical attraction.

With five influential fighters and 13 professional fighters, the Fight Music Show will feature eight boxing, kickboxing and MMA matches. The event model that combines entertainment and fighting has had more and more fans around the world. the comedian Tirulipa will be the presenter. On the musical side, Wesley Safadão runs the show.

The 27-year-old comedian from Piauí has ​​been training boxing for about six years. Alongside the entire staff, in addition to coach Lucas Mineiro, ex-UFC, he has shared his training routine with the public. The youtuber has about 100 million followers, including all social networks. And he doesn’t intend to stop there. Popó, from Bahia, 46 years old, owner of four world titles in the sport, is accompanied by coach Ulisses Pereira and is willing to show that he still has a lot of breath to burn.

WATCH PROMOTIONAL VIDEO OF THE FIGHT

WHERE TO WATCH

The event will be broadcast on Canal Combate and on the Fight Music Show website.

CHECK THE FULL CARD

BOXING

Whindersson Nunes vs Acelino “Popó” Freitas

Rogério Minotouro vs Leonardo “Leleco” Guimarães

Dodge Falcão x Yuri Fernandes

KICKBOXING

Matheus Aires “Traplaudo” x Higor Merlin

MMA

Andressa Romero “Gauchinha” x Sthephanie Ronda “Rondinha”

Pedro Machado “Pedrão” x Marcelo Marques “Indomitable”

Mario “Braveheart” vs Tony Gordillo