Who is Joe Rogan, the target of criticism for his podcast on Spotify – Cultura

Joe Roganowner of one of the most listened to podcasts in the world, the The Joe Rogan Experience, is at the center of debates involving digital disinformation during the pandemic. Recently, the musician Neil Young announced the withdrawal of its songs from the streaming service Spotify in case Rogan’s attraction was kept on the platform – in which Joni Mitchell followed.

The topic came to light after hundreds of scientists, professors and public health experts asked Spotify to remove an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience from December 31, 2021, which featured Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease expert, who , according to them, would have promoted “several falsehoods about vaccines against covid-19”.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in the United States, has also claimed that statements made by Rogan were “incorrect” throughout the pandemic – among them, the criticism of mandatory vaccines or the promotion of medicines without proven efficacy against the disease.

Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) even praised the musician’s stance against the podcast: “Neil Young, thank you for standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies about vaccination against Covid-19”.

Who is Joe Rogan

Before launching himself into the world of podcasts, Joe Rogan was known in the midst of comedy and martial arts in the United States, performing stand-up shows in the 1990s and 2000s, inspired by Richard Pryor (1940-2005), and working as UFC fight interviewer and commentator.

On December 23, 2009, it released the first episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. At the premiere, he spoke with colleague Brian Redban, a frequent guest on the show in the following months, as well as other comedians, such as Ari Shaffir and Eddie Bravo. Other names of greater weight began to appear in the attraction, as the comedian Amy Schumer and Dana White, president of the UFC.

The podcast, then, went beyond humor and struggle, and today, well-known figures such as filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, singer Demi Lovato and businessman Elon Musk have visited.

Among the thousands of hours available in the podcast’s collection, among many conversations and humorous moments, there are also some that drew negative attention, such as the occasion when he used a racist term that Americans usually refer to as “the ‘N’ word” (“the word with ‘N'”) and the occasion when he harshly criticized the presence of trans athletes in women’s wrestling.

Joe Rogan also starred in two stand-up specials available on Netflix, Joe Rogan: Strange Times (2018) and Joe Rogan: Triggered (2016), both lasting just over an hour.

In 2020, it signed an exclusive contract for the entirety of its programs with Spotify (it is speculated that the value reaches hundreds of millions of dollars and lasts for many years). At the time, it had about 190 million downloads per month, being called the “king of podcasts” by the The New York Times. In just 23 minutes, Spotify earned $1.7 billion in its estimated market value from the ad.

Fans of Brazilian podcasts have probably come across some influence from Rogan. At the Flow Podcastone of the main ones in the country, the interviewers Igor and Monark have already cited countless times the importance of the North American in their style. Rafinha Bastos – already interviewed on The Joe Rogan Experience – who runs Mais Que 8 Minutos, has also praised the comedian.