Why Russia is suspicious of NATO, which plays an important role in the conflict in Ukraine

NATO member states are considering how far they should help Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Moscow, in turn, demands that the alliance end its military activities in eastern Europe.

Faced with the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) are on alert.

They are weighing how far they should go to help Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion. The alliance, which includes the United States, Britain, France and Germany, among others, is stepping up military preparedness to potentially respond to the presence of Russian troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

But what is NATO and what is its historical relationship with Moscow?

What is NATO?

NATO is a military alliance formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK and France. Its members are committed to defending each other in the event of an armed attack against any of them. NATO’s initial objective was to respond to the threat of the Soviet Union’s expansion into Europe after World War II.

