Will soy be a good business in 2022?

The performance of Brazilian soy producers in 2021 was again satisfactory, according to an analysis by consultancy DATAGRO. To reach this conclusion, the three main indicators of financial health were taken into account: average prices, gross profitability and profitability as a financial option.

“Allied to generally good weather conditions and a very firm market, it guaranteed soybean farmers the fifteenth consecutive year of positive income”, says DATAGRO. According to them, the behavior of prices played a significant role in the sector’s result last year, as the Brazilian soybean average closed 2021 at R$ 160.92/60 kg, 42% above the R$ 113.00 strong average for 2020. For this year, for now, forecasts point to average prices close to or even above 2021.

According to the consultancy, gross profitability – which measures the relationship between the average revenue obtained and the cost of production – presented broadly positive average results for the income of producers, being in all cases higher than the 2020 bases, in line with which has been observed since 2007. However, it should be noted that these are average results and vary from producer to producer and from region to region.

“For 2022, forecasts point to profitability again positive on average, but with a chance of being below last year, due to strong increases in production costs. In addition, lower yields are expected. With that, income should only be saved by the much higher prices”, highlights Flávio Roberto de França Junior, grain coordinator at DATAGRO.

Regarding the profitability of soybeans as a financial asset, they add, as in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2012 and 2010, it was interesting for soybean farmers: “In the same vein as the years mentioned, the accumulated variation of 2021 was positive, with the situation improving slightly during the year as prices in the second half were slightly above the values ​​of the first half”.

Also according to DATAGRO, the producer who chose to insure the product and sell it only at the end of the year, thinking of soybeans as a financial asset, had a positive real return of 2.32% in 2021, already discounting inflation. of 9.74% (IPC-Fipe index). However, well below the record of 65.35% in 2020, 8.42% in 2019 and 5.21% in 2018.

“Although more modest, the performance was superior to all the investment options analyzed: the Bovespa index had an accumulated real loss of 19.74%, the tourism dollar of 10.89%, the savings account yield fell 6.15 %, the pre-fixed CDB dropped 3.61% and the commercial dollar, -2.07%”, concludes the survey.