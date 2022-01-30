With discount! Buy Redmi Note 11 and 11S in installments offer by AliExpress

Launched on January 26th, the Redmi Note 11 and 11S phones are not yet officially available in Brazil, but can now be purchased at a discount through AliExpress. Xiaomi’s new mid-rangers are Redmi’s first release of 2022 and promise a very good yield at a low cost. We break down the cell phones and offers for you now.

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S stands out for being the first smartphone with MIUI 13. It already arrives with its global launch, to be a legendary king of intermediaries. It has a 90 Hz AMOLED screen, to give the system a lot of fluidity. On the inside, the highlight is the presence of the MediaTek Helio G96 mobile platform, accompanied by a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with 33W fast charging. That is, it is a device to give good performance, long hours of autonomy and little time connected to the socket. Another detail is that it is one of the cheapest devices with a 108 MP camera. That means you won’t have to fork out a lot to get a high quality sensor. It also comes with three other lenses: an ultrawide lens with an angle of 118 degrees, a macro and a depth lens, for portrait mode.

Redmi Note 11

In the case of the Redmi Note 11, here we have the differential of being equipped with a 6 nm chipset, which is the Snapdragon 680, from Qualcomm. In other words, the hardware is capable of delivering performance allied to energy efficiency. This model, as well as the variant with S, also has a 90 Hz AMOLED screen, that is, maintaining a high fluidity in the system’s animations. Here you can still find the 5,000 mAh battery, accompanied by 33W fast charging support. Another highlight, related to the system, is the debut of the new version of Xiaomi’s personalized interface. Note 11 is the first to come with MIUI 13 Lite. To top it off, there is the set of cameras, led by a 50 MP sensor. Basically, it’s not a flagship, but it seeks to be just as good, but at a much lower price.

technical specifications

6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 680 Platform (Note 11)

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform (Note 11S)

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP (Note 11) or 108 MP (11S) sensor Ultrawide lens with 118º sensor 2 MP macro lens Dedicated lens for depth effect

4G connection, P2 port, stereo sound, USB-C and IP53 certification

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Android 11 running under MIUI 13





Where to buy?

Want to know where to buy these two cell phones at a discount and in installments? Both will be available through Xiaomi’s official store within AliExpress. Discount sales start at 5 am on January 28, with pre-sales for Brazil (Note 11 and Note 11S) as early as this Thursday (27), at 5 am – that is, 24 hours before. Interested parties may use code REDMI60 to have up to US$ 15 off, valid until January 30, at 4:59 am, for the first 5 thousand pieces. In the case of promotional prices, which can be paid in installments, they are cumulative with the coupon in the case of the Redmi Note 11S, but it is possible that they do not work at the same time in the case of the Note 11. See the original values ​​and the discount :

Product specs original price Discount with coupon REDMI60 Final price Redmi Note 11S 8+128 GB 6+128 GB 6+64 GB $299 $279 $229 $15 US$ 284/299 US$ 264/279 US$ 214/229 Redmi Note 11 6+128 GB 4+128 GB 4+64 GB $209 $189 $169 $15 US$ 194/199 US$ 174/179 US$ 154/159

The first 600 orders will win a Redmi Bud3 Pro, while from 601 to 1,200 the free gift will be the Xiaomi Air 2 SE. Did you like the new offer of the newly released Redmi Note 11 and 11S by AliExpress? Give us your opinion!