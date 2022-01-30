With his daughter, Bolsonaro participates in a ceremony at a military college

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, participated in the reception ceremony for the new students of the Military College of Brasília this Saturday morning (29). The event was not on the agenda. Bolsonaro left the Palácio da Alvorada early in the morning with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and went to school.

The reason to accompany the ceremony is that the president’s youngest daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, 11 years old, is joining the unit. She is in the 6th year, and the girl’s enrollment was a reason for controversy, as she did not participate in the institution’s selection process.

According to the president, the reason why Laura was enrolled in the Colégio Militar de Brasília is security. He spoke on the topic to supporters on December 9. He said that he was criticized, but that he did not feel safe even with the security guards that accompany him.

“She must go to the Military College [de Brasília] next year for security reasons. They criticized me a lot, but if I’m not sure, can you imagine my daughter? With all due respect to the security guards here [aponta para trás], but they are not 100% effective,” Bolsonaro told supporters last year.