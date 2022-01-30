With holders, Atlético dominates Tombense and wins the first in the Campeonato Mineiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



In the reunion with the fans after the historic 2021 season, Atlético won the first in the Campeonato Mineiro. In a match played this Saturday afternoon (29), at Independência, the alvinegro team beat Tombense 3-0, with goals scored by midfielder Calebe and forwards Hulk and Savarino.

The game marked the return of the top players from last season. Coach Antonio Mohamed has chosen a team close to the strongest he has at his disposal. Of the stars of the Brazilian title, only the Argentine Matías Zaracho could play and was on the bench, being called up in the second stage.

With the holders, it was evident the strength of the alvinegra team, favorite for the title of the Mineiro Championship. From the first minute, Galo dictated the pace of the match and could have built the score even more easily. Dylan Borrero and Calebe, precisely the least popular among the starting 11, stood out with a lot of offensive movement. They, along with the debutant Ademir, were the characters of the great goal scored in the first stage.

The second half served to remind fans that the moment is still considered a pre-season within Atlético. Even with less force and managing wear and tear, the white-and-white team continued to command the match, expanding the score already in the final stretch. Completing a year with the club, Hulk suffered and converted a penalty. In stoppage time, Savarino gave final numbers to the match.

In the next round of the Campeonato Mineiro, Galo will go to Triângulo Mineiro to face Uberlândia at 7:30 pm this Wednesday (02). The trend is for coach Toni Mohamed to continue rotating the squad in the opening rounds of the Campeonato Mineiro. He hopes to have the team ready on February 20th to face Flamengo, for the Supercopa do Brasil.

Tombense continues on the road and faces Caldense on the same day, at 20h.

The game

Right at the beginning of the match, Atletico’s desire to impose itself in the match by playing at home was clear. Filled with holders, the alvinegro team arrived easily on the left side. At five minutes, Guilherme Arana finished with danger and almost opened the scoring at Independência.

Responsible for setting the pace in the opening minutes, Nacho Fernández received a great throw from Réver in the 12th minute and served Ademir. Fumacinha almost scored the first for the new club, but stopped at goalkeeper Rafael Santos.

The pressure paid off and a goal came in the 22nd minute. In a symbolic way, the three characters of the bid were precisely the biggest news of the lineup. Ademir started the play on the left side and reversed to Dylan, who returned it to “Smoky”. The ex-America player finished with a ball, but the ball found Caleb, who sent it to the back of the net with a clever touch of the letter.

Ahead on the scoreboard, Atlético followed better in the game, but without the same impetus. The best move in the final stretch was a beautiful bicycle from the Colombian, which stopped on the opposing archer.

Second time

Galo returned with the same formation and the dominance also continued on the white side, even if at a lower voltage due to the typical wear and tear of the first games of the season. At 10 minutes, Toni Mohamed promoted the entry of Savarino and Zaracho, who had good moments on the right side of the attack.

The Argentine’s changes gave new breath to the team, which created chances with the two foreigners and did not suffer in defense. With the changes, Nacho Fernández played a little further back, helping to get the ball out next to the defensive midfielder Jair.

Atletico’s biggest star had yet to appear in the match. In a characteristic move, Hulk used all his physical strength to beat defender Jordan, who had to stop the attacker with a cart. With the penalty, the best player in Brazil hit with category to expand. In stoppage time, Savarino took advantage of the young Neto’s assistance to leave his own.

Atlético vs Tombense

Atlético: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Caleb (Zaracho), Dylan (Sasha) and Nacho (Igor Rabello); Ademir (Savarino) and Hulk (Neto). Coach: Antonio Mohamed

Tombense: Rafael Santos; David, Jordan, Roger Carvalho (Moisés) and Manoel; Alison Silva, Gustavo (Gustavo) and Jean Lucas; Keké (Mingote), Kleiton (Everton) and Daniel Amorim (Ciel). Coach: Rafael Guanaes

Reason: 2nd round of the Campeonato Mineiro

Date: January 29, 2022, Saturday at 4:30 pm

Location: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Goals: Caleb (22’1T), Hulk (34’2T) and Savarino (46’2T)

Yellow cards: Rodrigo (Tombense)

Referee: André Luiz Skettino

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva and Leonardo Henrique Pereira

