Woman says she owns the Sun and wants to charge companies for using solar energy

María Ángeles Durán has a notarial deed that declares her the sole owner of the star

María Ángeles Durán, a woman who lives in Vigo, Spain, is a lawyer, writer and psychologist. But, in addition to these qualifications, she claims to be something even more important: owner of the sun.

In 2010, using her legal knowledge, María realized that there was a legal vacuum in the “property” of the star. In view of this, she obtained a notarial deed that declares her as the sole owner of the Sun.

“Owner of the Sun, a star of spectral type G2, which is located in the center of the Solar System, located at an average distance from Earth of approximately 149 million and 600 thousand kilometers.”, says the official document.

Claiming, therefore, to be the owner of the central star of the Solar System, María Ángeles wants to charge companies for the use of solar energy. The woman says that the amounts will be distributed in humanitarian and infrastructure projects.

She also came to put lots of the sun up for sale on eBay, with a value just over 1 dollar per square meter, but had the ad removed because the “product” was not something tangible.

She sued the sales site.

But being “owner of the Sun” has its downside. In 2015, a group of people recognized her as the star’s owner, and sued her for skin damage caused by sunlight.