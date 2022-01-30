Xbox: graphic reveals the dimensions of Activision, Bethesda and XBS, the proportions may surprise

It’s pretty amazing what we’re going to see now. A chart was shared via Reddit showing the size of the Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda/Zenimax (and related teams): the data is based, we specify, on the number of employees from the various studios. The proportions, we believe, may surprise some players: surely some Reddit users were surprised by this data.

As you can see below, Activision Blizzard + King would represent the majority of Microsoft Gaming developers. King (Candy Crash), in particular, is much bigger than all of the Bethesda/Zenimax teams combined. Among the teams at Xbox Game Studios, the biggest are Mojang (Minecraft) and 343 Industries (Halo). In the case of Bethesda/Zenimax, the biggest are the Bethesda development studio (Starfield) and Zenimax Online (TES Online).

Obviously it is difficult, with the naked eye, to verify that the proportions of this graph are accurate, since the exact numbers on which it was created were not indicated, but it still allows to have an idea, in principle, of the acquisition of value of Activision Blizzard in pure human resource terms.

How big is Xbox Game Studios? I organized the studios by number of employees. from xboxone

Also remember that this graph is made up of the total number of employees, not just developers. The graph does not represent the “production power” of each studio, but just the size in terms of people. Furthermore, companies like Blizzard and King are not a single entity, but multiple studios and teams brought together under a single label.

Finally, remember that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is not final yet, it is a long process that we are following.