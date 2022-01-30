Your taxes paid Cuban cigars



By José Renato Ribeiro

Deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP) this Saturday again demanded a solution to the default of more than R$ 200 million given by Cuba to Brazilian companies that exported food to the island and until today have not seen the color of the money. The problem has dragged on for years without a solution as a legacy of the trade policy of the PT governments with the Cuban government. “This case is very serious, even more so now that the president of BNDES himself revealed that Brazil accepted cigars as collateral for a billionaire loan for the construction of the Port of Mariel, in Cuba. Our companies still do not receive payment for the products sent and the Brazilian citizen paid for the infrastructure in another country. This is revolting”, said Jerônimo.

The congressman has been following the case closely since 2017. This is a problem associated with the Export Financing Program (Proex), a Federal Government program to support Brazilian exports of goods and services. Banco do Brasil is the financial institution responsible for operating the credit line. “Over the past few years, we have held dozens of meetings with Banco do Brasil, CAMEX and the National Treasury in search of an administrative solution that would allow the payment of arrears. Unfortunately, there was no reimbursement of the amounts owed”, recalled the parliamentarian.

Goergen is the author of the Inspection and Control Proposal, which was processed by the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development (CAPADR) of the Chamber of Deputies. PFC 20 investigated Cuba’s default on Brazilian agro-industries within the Proex line. The final report of the works was approved at the end of last year and the opinion forwarded to the competent bodies for taking action.