Zé Ricardo sees Vasco anxious in the draw with Boavista and promises evolution | vasco

Vasco’s 1-1 draw with Boavista did not please coach Zé Ricardo, who considered the team too anxious and disorganized. However, the coach saw the result naturally.

– I felt the team was very anxious, I don’t know if because I was playing for the first time in São Januário, if I wanted to show service to the fans. It brought an anxiety that made the team make wrong decisions, especially in the first half. When you are disorganized, you run more, you wear out more. But, that’s natural, it’s part of growing up.

– We didn’t have the same level of the first half as the Volta Redonda match, but the aspects are understandable. We’re rebuilding the team, we’ve had some debuts too, which creates anxiety. As we thought, this situation gets in the way, which is natural. We have to work, get the team together. The trainings give some clues, but the game gives the real reality. The idea is to evolve little by little and train in games. The time that was lacking in preparation, we will have to look for in the games themselves.

Check out other points from the press conference given after the match:

– This tiredness was already expected. We played a game on Wednesday, they played on Tuesday. They were more prepared in the physical aspect and the recovery was greater. In the first half we were below in terms of the game, really. In the second half, it was natural, because the wear is very big. We tried to resume with the exchanges, but the rapport still takes time. It’s normal not to be at 100%. We even had the energy to try two or three chances at the end, but the goal didn’t happen.

– Seven players detected with Covid-19, and we don’t have a very large group. There are boys who came from the São Paulo Cup as well. The group is still heterogeneous. I would love for us to be at a better level for the fifth, sixth rounds. The recovery interval is short, but we trust the processes that are being done well at the club.

– There is always concern about Nenê, but he showed not only good numbers but also an almost instantaneous recovery. This gave us peace of mind to put him to play. He’s a guy who can decide in one, two balls. Raniel, without the ball, did a little more work behind Nenê. With the ball, he advanced to have that quality up front. It was like that in the goal throw, it worked. We will evaluate during the competition, because we always want to have the entire baby.

– Playing with two forwards is a possibility. Even in the absence of Nenê, of a more central midfielder. We have already done some work in this direction. By characteristic, Getúlio plays more in the area and opens the corridor. It is an idea that we do not lose sight of. We are getting to know the group, the group is getting to know the club. We’re trying to get the most out of it.

Compliments to Anderson Conceição

– Conceição is a player with extensive experience, identified with the club. He wears the shirt, he’s engaged, he’s a leader on the field and off too. He’s looking for the best pace, he didn’t have such a large number of games last year. We are happy with these two games of his, he is evolving. He has the quality of a defender who will represent with Vasco’s shirt.

– Cangá, we understand that will be playing soon. He had the Covid-19 problem, started work 10 days later and is getting into physical shape. He has had good training. Soon you will have a chance to play. Ulisses showed a good rapport with Conceição too, so they started the season.

– I saw a lot of applause too, recognizing the team’s effort. We don’t stop winning because of the team’s commitment or competitiveness. And we will maintain this posture throughout the year. What we need is to produce more. The crowd pushed, it was in good public. I’m sorry we didn’t get the three points. We will work to come out with the win in the next round.

Despite the setback, Vasco remains in the lead of the Guanabara Cup, now with four points, the same number as Flamengo. But, the team can be overtaken by Bangu and Madureira, who still play on the weekend. Vasco returns to the field next Wednesday, at 21:35 (Brasília time), against Nova Iguaçu, for the third round.

