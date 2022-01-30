Zopone / Unimed is overcome in the classic against Franca

1

Marcos Limonti/Marcos Limonti Sesi Franca and Bauru Basket in a match for the NBB this Saturday

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was defeated by Franca on Saturday (29) by 104 to 88, in a match held at Ginásio Pedrocão, the opponent’s home. With the result, Dragão continues to occupy the fifth position in the NBB leaderboard with 11 wins in 18 matches played. Coach Jorge Guerra repeated the starting 5 of the last two matches: Larry Taylor, Alex Garcia, Enzo Ruiz, Gabriel Jaú and Rafael Hettsheimeir.

The first 10 minutes were already dominated by the home team, counting with a use superior to 60% in all the points attempted, the club from Bauru still managed to reduce the disadvantage to one digit in the final stretch of the partial and ended up being overcome by 32 to 24. Rafael Hettsheimeir was the top scorer of this quarter by Bauru with 11 points.

In the second part, even with the relay, Franca maintained a great performance and reached 20 points of difference. Warrior, Zopone / Unimed Bauru Basket ran after and, even with a lot of effort, went to the locker room losing the match by 15 points. 57 to 42. In the second quarter, Alex Garcia was the team’s scorer, scoring eight points.

On the return of the break, Bauru surprised his opponent and, very efficient on the three-point line, turned the score around, with great participation from Larry Taylor, Alex Garcia and Rafael Hettsheimeir. However, this leadership was short-lived. Soon Franca recovered and took control of the game again, winning at the end of the third quarter by 76 to 73. In the final 10 minutes, Franca was more efficient, he missed his first shot only when there were just over three minutes to go. of the game, in addition to defending very well. The Dragon was practically five minutes without scoring and ended the match being defeated by 104 to 86.

Jorge Guerra evaluated the team’s spirit within the match as positive. “It was a match where Franca had one of her best performances in this NBB, they used all their weapons very well and we managed to get out of a difficult first half making an excellent third quarter, overcoming us and fighting against our limits and leading the score, but they had a relay with more options and that made the difference. Of course we wanted to win, but I once again emphasize the pride, the will and the commitment that the team had”, he pondered.

The next game of the Dragon will be on Wednesday (2), at 18h, against Brasília, in the Pressure Cooker. In the second round, the Dragon will still have seven matches at home and another seven as a visitor.