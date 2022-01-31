10 facts about the Siberian cat, the most frost-resistant domestic feline | pets

The Siberian cat is the most famous Russian domestic cat breed. In Russia you can sometimes find these cats in the wild, and they won’t give up their freedom for a human home… But you’ll definitely want to meet a Siberian cat after knowing these curiosities:

The Siberian cat has been around since at least the 17th century. In the old days, all cats brought from Siberia to central Russia were called “Siberians”. They were the most common cats, came in all colors and had the longest fur.

The ancestors of these cats were the Asian (Bukharian) cats, brought by merchants to Siberia to exterminate mice for the settlers. In the following centuries, cats adapted to the cold climate and developed a characteristic coat. They also spread across the country, as there was a belief that Siberian cats were the best rat hunters.

Meet Catnip, the herb that helps cats relax

The Siberian cat was officially recognized as a breed only in the late 1980s in the Soviet Union. Then, in 1992, he received international recognition, becoming the first Russian breed registered by international organizations.

Cats of this breed stand out for their large dimensions and weight, their fluffy coat and their rounded head. Color varies and may include tabby, solid color, etc. The Siberian cat is distinguished by having a pair of fluffy “pants” and a “shirt front” on the chest. They usually have bright green eyes. Professionals refer to this breed as the Siberian Forest Cat.

The Siberian cat has a point-of-color subspecies that is gloriously called the Mask of the Nievá (the Nievá is the main river in St.

This color spot appeared several centuries ago and was recognized as a variant of the breed along with the Siberian cat. Since 1989, the Masquerades of the Nievá have been bred in a cat nursery in St. Petersburg. Unlike the Siberian Forest cat, the Masquerade of the Nievá has blue eyes, but its character is that of an ordinary Siberian cat.

Snow and frost are no problem

The Siberian cat is considered the most frost-resistant domestic cat. This is all thanks to its fur, which is long, thick and resistant to moisture. The ears are also “heat insulated” and have “tassels”.

Their fur protects their strong legs and massive body from the cold and snow, allowing them to stay out in the open even in temperatures of minus 10 or 15 degrees.

Weighs twice as much as a normal cat

Siberian cats need more space for their huge tails and paws. Adult female Siberian cats weigh around five or six kilograms, but males can reach up to 10 kilograms and sometimes up to 12 kilograms!

Respect for personal limits

These cats value their freedom, even if they live indoors. They won’t be sitting on their owner’s lap all the time. Siberians are not welcoming to strangers and rarely allow a stranger to pet them.

If you let the cats out, don’t be surprised if they bring you “gifts” periodically, as they are excellent hunters. They can even catch small fish!

Despite maintaining clear personal boundaries, Siberian cats understand family ties. Parent cats, for example, take care of kittens like a mother. They also like human children and will protect them as if they were their own.

Social media is full of cute videos with cats “breastfeeding” babies. And have you ever heard the story of a Siberian cat named Macha? She found a newborn baby abandoned in an apartment, saved him from the cold with her warmth, and then called others for help.

They always have a plan

One of the main characteristics of the Siberian cat is its intelligence. As this breed developed in adverse weather conditions in Siberia, the ability to think and plan was important to survive.

Males understand what humans want from them and can even learn some commands like “fetch” and figuring out how to open doors with their paws or turn off lights. The race prefers to avoid conflict and, in most cases, will hide rather than fight.

The Siberian cat not only listens to humans, but also actively meows in response, using different intonations. Had a hard day at work? The cat will give a friendly meow. Did you have a great day? The cat will meow with a happy voice.

Sometimes it feels like dialogue, but scientists still haven’t figured out what the cat really thinks about humans.

They saved the Hermitage museum

In the center of the city of Tyumen, there is a square dedicated to Siberian cats. It was built in memory of the Siege of Leningrad during the Second World War.

At the time, Russia’s main museum, the Hermitage, which is located in the city, was filled with rats, which threatened to destroy valuable works of art. So residents of other Soviet regions decided to help the city and establish cat collection points.