149.6 million Brazilians completed the vaccination

Brazil today reached the mark of 149.6 million inhabitants with complete vaccination against covid-19. There are already 149,657,395 Brazilians who received the second dose or the single dose, which represents 69.66% of the national population. The data were compiled by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL part, based on information provided by state health departments.

As of 8 pm yesterday, 117,846 people have completed their vaccination schedule against covid-19. During this period, 116,634 Brazilians were vaccinated with the second dose and another 1,212 with the only one. There was also the application of 232,576 first and 402,453 of booster, totaling 752,875 doses given in the last 24 hours.

So far, 164,642,461 Brazilians have taken their first dose, corresponding to 76.64% of the national population. The total of booster doses applied so far has reached 44,367,595. Also 1,338,481 children aged 5 to 11 years were vaccinated with the first dose.

The state of São Paulo follows in first place with the highest percentage of the population with complete vaccination: 79.29% of its inhabitants.

As for the application of the first dose, the people from São Paulo took the lead: 84.15% of the local population.

Without integrated data, Health makes it difficult to analyze the impact of the vaccine

Just over a year after the start of immunization against covid-19, Brazil is struggling to obtain data on the effectiveness of vaccines. The Ministry of Health, responsible for the data in the country, has not yet published any study that relates vaccination to hospitalizations and deaths caused by the disease.

According to experts in the area, in addition to not showing “interest” in measuring this effectiveness, the data management model used by the ministry makes it difficult for projects to carry out this survey.

THE UOL spoke with some of the main researchers of data projects on covid-19 in the country. Experts report that the difficulty occurs because there is a technological problem to arrive at percentages of people hospitalized or dead with complete, delayed or even non-immunized vaccination – and stratifying this in age groups, for example.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.