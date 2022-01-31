3 factors that explain why Ukraine is so important to Russia

Angel Bermúdez – @angelbermudez

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Russia worried about rise of nationalism in Ukraine

Some believe it is a personal obsession of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Others argue that it is an attempt to return to a kind of new Cold War.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have raised alarms around the world in the face of the increasingly real possibility of a war between these two countries.

Fears were fueled by the more than 100,000 Russian troops deployed along the Ukrainian border and a series of demands put forward by Moscow in mid-December.

Some of them are: the commitment that Ukraine never joins NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), limitations on troops and weapons that can be deployed in the countries that joined this alliance after the fall of the Soviet Union (USSR) and the withdrawal of the military infrastructure installed in the Eastern European states after 1997.

“They really want to return to the borders that existed in Eastern Europe during the Cold War,” says George Friedman, founder of international forecasting and analysis firm Geopolitical Futures, summarizing Moscow’s demands.

Washington, which speaks of an “imminent” threat from Russia to Ukraine, has put some 8,500 troops on alert for deployment to Eastern Europe, deployed warships to the Black Sea and ordered the evacuation of relatives of its diplomats in Kiev. , the capital of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for calm, saying that this crisis began with the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula and the occupation by pro-Russian groups in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where since 2014 nearly 14,000 people died.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In 2014, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea.

These actions led to sanctions against Moscow and its increasing alienation from the West. But why does Russia attach so much importance to Ukraine? BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, explains three factors for this.

1. Security zone

“Russia is following these policies at the moment because it realizes that a country that is close to its border is becoming a platform for a threatening military alliance. So it has to do with the possibility of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO and thus passing to store missiles and troops from that alliance”, says Gerald Toal, professor of International Relations at Virginia Tech University, in the USA, to BBC News Mundo.

George Friedman of Geopolitical Futures recalls that the territory of Ukraine has served as a “buffer zone” for Moscow since the time of the Napoleonic invasion of 1812.

“Ukraine is Russia’s western border. When the Russians were attacked from the west during World War I and World War II, it was Ukraine’s territory that saved them. Enemies had to travel more than 1,600 kilometers to reach to Moscow. If Ukraine falls into NATO hands, Moscow would be only 640 kilometers away from them. It was Ukraine that saved the Russians from Napoleon. So it’s a safety zone they want to keep”, he points out.

In Toal’s view, there is a perception on the part of Moscow that Russia is being surrounded by an enemy alliance, something that causes concern in the great powers.

He recalls that, at the beginning of this crisis, the Russian vice chancellor referred to the 1962 missile crisis and that later Moscow even raised the possibility of deploying military forces in Cuba and Venezuela.

“They alluded to this to emphasize that the United States has its own Monroe Doctrine, its own anxieties about the presence of hostile forces near its territory, and in that sense, it’s a valid argument,” he says.

“But the answer for Moscow is that this is because Russia is threatening Ukraine and has taken part of its territory. From the point of view of Ukraine’s national security, they are looking for help, they are looking for allies against a state they see as very dangerous and which has already taken them part of their internationally recognized territories”, he adds.

2. Historical, religious and cultural links

On July 12, 2021, in a lengthy article on relations with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced that the neighboring nation was falling into a dangerous game aimed at turning it into a barrier between Europe and Russia. , on a springboard against Moscow.

Putin was not only referring to the security and geopolitical dimension, but above all to the historical, cultural and religious ties between Russia and Ukraine, and about which he wrote extensively.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Princess Saint Olga of Kiev was the first woman to rule Russia and the first member of Kiev’s ruling family to adopt Christianity.

The Russian president recalled, among other things, the ancient Russian people, considered the common ancestor of Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians, and highlighted the many milestones of common history to defend his view that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”.

Toal, from Virginia Tech University, highlights that several elements that mix history, culture and identity are involved in this idea.

“Russia does not see Ukraine as just another country. The dominant view of Russian nationalism is that Ukraine is a Slavic sister nation and, moreover, the heart of the Russian nation. This is a very powerful ideology, which makes Ukraine a central element of Russian identity,” he says.

“So there are very strong feelings when Ukraine as a nation defines itself in opposition to Russia. It causes a lot of anger and frustration in Russia, who feels betrayed by a brother. And this has to do with the inability of the dominant view among Russians to recognize the Ukrainian national identity as something separate from Russia”, he adds.

George Friedman, from Geopolitical Futures, dismisses the importance that Ukraine could have for Russia from a cultural or historical point of view and guarantees that Moscow’s real concern is geopolitical.

“Yes, the two countries share a common history. Historically, Ukraine was dominated and oppressed by the Russians. During the Soviet period, they suffered a great famine, in which millions of people died, because Russia wanted to export the grain they produced. The great unity between the Russian and Ukrainian people is absurd,” he argues.

3. Putin’s legacy

In an interview with BBC News Mundo last December, Kadri Liik, a chief analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations specializing in Russia, said that, in his view, the Ukraine issue is one where Putin’s own emotions come into play, so sometimes their positions may not seem very rational.

Gerard Toal points out that there is an argument that Putin was personally humiliated by what happened to Ukraine during his tenure, when his repeated efforts to install pro-Russian leaders in Kiev did not bear fruit.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, According to Putin’s vision and speech, Russia and Ukraine are “one people”

“The general argument is that he’s been struggling with this issue for some time, feels like it’s an unfinished business that’s part of his legacy and needs to be fixed once and for all.”

“Putin believes that the West has turned Ukraine into an anti-Russian platform and that this is something he needs to address,” he adds.

Toal, however, considers it risky to analyze the crisis in Ukraine from an emotional perspective.

“Many analysts do that and I think it’s a dangerous approach. When we look at the emotional arguments of the Ukraine crisis, we tend to reduce them to ideas like that Putin is upset and angry. We turn him into something of a madman, who makes irrational decisions. This is a mistake. These emotions are genuine and part of the geopolitical culture of Russia, so any leader of that country would have to deal with them and decide whether to affirm them or leave them aside”, he explains.

“I believe that Putin’s policies have a lot to do with his personality and his history as a former KGB (USSR intelligence agency) agent who was trained in the Soviet era and who has a particular yearning for a strong state. are extremely important. A leader of the younger generation would likely approach these issues differently, but these emotions are genuine and we cannot say that they are just elements of Putin’s personality.”

Brazil and Ukraine

In another development, in a phone call with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, the Brazilian chancellor, Carlos França, defended a “diplomatic solution” to the conflict.

“Minister Carlos França received a call today from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. When addressing the situation in Ukraine, the ministers agreed on the need for a de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution to the crisis. They recognized the importance of the Security Council in this process”, says the Itamaraty statement.

This year, Brazil returned to occupy a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.