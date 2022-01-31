4 Xiaomi smartphones for you to buy for less than R$ 2,000

Reference for those looking to pay less in electronics, smartphones and wearables, AliExpress will transform the Carnival revelry into a true festival of offers with thousands of products on sale.

And when we talk about discounts on the marketplace of this Chinese retail giant, we are talking about real offers with products that can reach up to 80% off, discount coupons, free shipping and fast delivery within 15 days to all of Brazil.

One of the brands featured in this Carnival of Offers is Xiaomi, a name that needs no introduction, and which has smartphones from the 11, Poco and Redmi lines with offers that can reach more than 20% off each device. Just take a look:

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is costing in the AliExpress promotion between R$1,755.00 to R$1,982.18, depending on the chosen combo

With the value between R$ 1,755.00 to R$ 1,982.18, depending on the chosen combo, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G has a 6.55-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 4,250 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, RAM memory between 6GB and 8GB, while the storage can be 128GB. The set of cameras consists of a 20 MP front and three on the back, with the main 64 MP, an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP telemacro.

#Turnkey Tip: with the coupon carnival1000 you get another R$ 80 off your smartphone purchase.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Poco X3 Pro is priced at R$ 1,584.61 in AliExpress promotion

With the promotional value of R$ 1,584.61, the Poco X3 Pro has a battery with 5160 mAh, the powerful Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm chip, a 20 megapixel front camera and a quadruple set of lenses on the rear camera, the main one being 48 megapixels. . It allows the device to take photos at a resolution of 8000×6000 pixels and record 4K videos at a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Redmi Note 10S is costing between R$1,243.83 to R$1,516.45, depending on the chosen combo

With a huge 6.43-inch Touchscreen and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, the Redmi Note 10S is priced between R$1,243.83 to R$1,516.45, depending on the combo chosen. Its super thin 8.3mm design gives an interesting charm to the smartphone that has a 64 MP main camera, which allows you to take pictures with the fantastic resolution of 9238×6928 pixels and record videos in 4K.

The quadruple set of rear cameras also has three more lenses (8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp), in addition to a front with 13 Mp. To close this interesting configuration, the Redmi Note 10S still has a 5000 mAh battery, to account for the device’s performance.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Redmi 10 has a promotional value of R$ 1,243.83 in the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, with the possibility of expansion

Model aimed at those looking for a good cost benefit in an intermediate smartphone with premium configurations, the Redmi 10 has a promotional value of R$ 1,243.83 in the model with 6 GB of RAM and storage capacity of 128 GB, with the possibility of expansion.

Equipped with a Helio G88 MediaTek processor, the Redmi 10 has a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with support for fast charging of up to 18 W, a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Its set of four rear cameras, has a 50 MP wide-angle (f/1.8), another 8 MP ultrawide (f/2.2 and 120º field of view), a 2 MP macro (f /2.4), and a 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. In addition to an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Did you like it?! So, click here and take the opportunity to check out the special page with many more products on sale on AliExpress, remembering that the values ​​and conditions are valid until February 9th or while stocks last.