5 Cities Around The World That Are Underwater | World

Hidden underwater, lost villages and cities can be found in different parts of the world.

If you thought about the mythical sunken city of Atlantis, forget it. We are talking about places that were once full of people, but were “swallowed” by natural disasters, sea level rise or purposeful flooding.

And where intricate mosaics, towering statues and astonishing hieroglyphics that were once on land have ended up underwater.

Below, the BBC introduces you to some of these sunken cities:

2 of 5 Baia’s mosaics are threatened by marine life that can damage the material — Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images via BBC Baia’s mosaics are threatened by marine life that can damage the material — Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images via BBC

It was a party town for the ancient Romans.

Baiae in Latin (Baia in Italian) was famous for its relaxing hot springs, pleasant climate and extravagant buildings.

More than 2,000 years ago, it was considered the Las Vegas of the Roman Empire: a resort located approximately 30 kilometers from Naples, on the fiery and seductive west coast of Italy, which satisfied the whims of poets, generals and whoever ventured there. .

Julius Caesar and Nero had luxurious summer homes there. And Emperor Hadrian died in the city in the year 138 AD

The same volcanic activity that created the famous hot springs also caused Baia to be submerged.

The city had been built on the Campi Flegrei (Campos Flégreos), a supervolcano near Naples.

Over time, a process known as bradysism took place — a gradual up-and-down movement of the Earth’s surface caused by seismic and hydrothermal activity — in which the ground slowly gave way from four to six meters, submerging much of the city.

Since 2002, the submerged areas of Baia have been designated a Marine Protected Area by local authorities, meaning that only licensed divers can, with a local guide, explore the ruins.

3 of 5 A granite statue of the Egyptian god Hapi, who personified the annual flooding of the Nile River, was recovered in 2001 — Photo: François Guillot/AFP/Getty Images via BBC A granite statue of the Egyptian god Hapi, who personified the annual flooding of the Nile River, was recovered in 2001 (Photo: François Guillot/AFP/Getty Images via BBC)

Thonis-Heracleion, Egypt

Often mentioned in ancient legends, Thonis-Heracleion was supposedly the place where the Greek hero Hercules first set foot in Egypt, and also a place visited by lovers Paris and Helen before the Trojan War.

Thonis is the original Egyptian name of the city, while Heracleion is the Greek name in honor of Hercules.

It is located at the western mouth of the River Nile and was once a thriving port. Goods from all over the Mediterranean passed through its complex network of canals, as evidenced by the discovery of 60 shipwrecks and over 700 anchors in the region.

One of the most impressive artifacts recovered from the underwater city is the Sais Decree.

On the seven-foot-tall black stone slate, which was engraved with early 4 BC hieroglyphics, crucial details of the Egyptian tax system at the time were revealed, as well as confirming that Thonis-Heracleion was a single city.

4 of 5 Derwent’s entry in a photo taken in the summer of 2018 — Photo: Anthony Delvin/Getty Images via BBC Derwent’s entry in a photo taken in the summer of 2018 — Photo: Anthony Delvin/Getty Images via BBC

Derwent village in Derbyshire was purposely submerged for the creation of the Ladybower Reservoir.

As cities like Derby, Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield expanded in the mid-20th century, their ever-increasing populations demanded a greater supply of water. Therefore, it was necessary to build a dam and a reservoir.

At first, the plan was to build two reservoirs, Howden and Derwent, in order to save the village. However, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be enough — and a third was needed.

Construction began in 1935 and by 1945 Derwent village was completely submerged.

During particularly hot summers, the water levels in Ladybower Reservoir can drop low enough that the submerged ruins of Derwent are visible again, and visitors can stroll through them.

5 of 5 Villa Epecuén was a tourist destination in Argentina until 1985 — this photo is from 2011 — Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images via BBC Villa Epecuén was a tourist destination in Argentina until 1985 — this photo is from 2011 — Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images via BBC

Villa Epecuen, Argentina

For nearly 25 years, the resort town of Villa Epecuén was hidden under water, before resurfacing in 2009.

Founded in 1920 on the shores of a salt lake, Epecuén, in the province of Buenos Aires, received thousands of tourists who wanted to bathe in its waters, which were said to have healing properties.

The lake used to flood and dry up naturally, but from 1980 onwards something unusual happened: it rained heavily for several years, which caused the water level to begin to rise.

Thus, a wall was built in its arch to offer additional protection to the city.

However, a storm in November 1985 caused the lake to overflow and a dam failed.

Residents managed to leave the site safely, but the region was under 10 meters of salty and corrosive water.

Since 2009, water levels have been receding and exposing Villa Epecuén once again.

Today, Port Royal is a quiet fishing village. However, at its peak in the 17th century, it was known as “the meanest city on Earth” because of its pirate population.

An important center of commerce in the New World, including during the slave trade, Port Royal expanded rapidly. In 1662, there were 740 registered inhabitants in the city. As early as 1692, its population was estimated at between 6,500 and 10,000 inhabitants.

Residents lived in brick or wooden houses, often up to four stories high.

Around noon on June 7, 1692, Port Royal was hit by a strong earthquake, followed by a tsunami.

Approximately two-thirds of the city was submerged, starting with the warehouses located on the coast of the region.

It is estimated that around 2,000 people died that day and many were injured.