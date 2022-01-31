5 Credit Card Options That Approve Really Fast

1. Will Bank Card

This is a card that approves very quickly these days. It has no fees or annuity. Another great advantage is that it can be released even to customers who have a low score. Its approval is almost immediate, and it can be requested through the application.

2. Digio Credit Card

The Digio card offers many facilities to its customers. In addition to not having an annual fee, it offers withdrawals in Brazil and abroad. It also gives an initial limit between R$3,000.00 and R$3,500.00. Although the card takes around 20 days to arrive, it is possible to use the digital version, which is released quickly.

3. Santander SX Card

The Santander card has fast approval. The annuity can be reset if the customer spends at least R$ 100 per month. In addition, he has an extra card in case he needs it, important for those who share the card with someone in the family. The brand is Mastercard and has revolving interest of 14.99%. Finally, the card doesn’t take long to arrive after approval.

4. Nubank Credit Card

Of all credit cards, Nubank is the most popular. It has zero annuity and discounts on invoice upfront payments. The limit increases according to customer usage and good relationship with the institution. In fact, the revolving interest on the card is among the lowest in the market: between 2.75% and 14.00%.