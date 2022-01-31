5 unhealthy foods we eat often

The pleasure of food is followed by many people. However, there are foods that can be harmful to our body and, instead of providing health and well-being, they end up being true villains of the organism.

Read more: 10 foods that cannot go in the fridge, but Brazilians insist

See below a list of 5 foods that are bad for your health, but that we eat or eat with some regularity.

1. Processed meats

Avoid eating salami, sausage, ham, bologna, bacon, among other processed meats to keep your health up to date. That’s because foods are rich in fat and sodium, two ingredients responsible for increasing cholesterol, blood pressure and weight.

2. Fries

Despite the delicious crunchy that the preparation offers, know that foods made in these conditions are highly harmful to health. Its consumption, especially in excess, can cause heart disease and obesity.

3. White breads

A warm bread is good no matter the time, but know that food can pose some dangers to the body. Because it is based on white flour (the vast majority) and is low in nutrients, it can be very caloric, causing not only weight gain but also blood sugar levels.

4. Margarine

Despite the reputation of being healthier compared to butter, which contains more fat in its composition, margarine can be a great enemy of health due to the hydrogenated vegetable oils found in the product. Consumption of the food contributes to the increase of bad cholesterol in the arteries, as well as the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

5. Soft drinks

One of the most consumed drinks around the world, especially in the United States. The great harm in consuming the liquid is in the sugar that, in the long term, can cause serious problems, such as diabetes, weight gain, disrupt the functioning of the intestine, among other complications. So avoid drinking soda whenever possible.