https://br.sputniknews.com/20220130/encontrados-fosseis-de-508-milhoes-de-anos-que-ainda-conservam-sistema-nervoso-central-21213799.html

508 million-year-old fossils found that still retain central nervous system

508 million-year-old fossils found that still retain central nervous system

The discovery of the neurological structures of these primitive organisms could provide clues about the evolution of spiders or… 30.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-30T21:33-0300

2022-01-30T21:33-0300

2022-01-30T21:33-0300

society and everyday

science and technology

study

fossil

species

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/21213679_671:82:1290:430_1920x0_80_0_0_486e3f9a2d688d8477f6307a147cb59c.jpg

Harvard University researchers have discovered two 508-million-year-old fossils that retain nervous tissue and internal structures, a finding that could help scientists explain the evolutionary history of modern-day chelicerates, a group of animals that includes spiders, scorpions or the atlantic horseshoe crabs. The remains of Mollisonia symmetrica, discovered in 2012 at a site in Canada, are considered a rarity, since, despite belonging to a species that inhabited the Earth during the Cambrian Explosion, they still retain structures under the digestive system, the delicate optic nerves, a pair of lateral eyes, as well as a brain mass and the ventral nerve cord. fossil records of this nature, the researchers were not able to obtain images with the quality necessary to reorganize the nervous tissues with complete precision. Mollisonia nervous system discovered in Middle Cambrian Burgess Shales and its significance for chelicerate evolution, with spectacular material from the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology and the National Museum of Natural History. those of the chelicerate arthropods. The results obtained suggest that the chelicerates present ancestral characteristics of M. symmetrica in relation to the appendicular anatomy, while the organization of their neurological structures resembles that of another group of Cambrian animals known as Megacheira, another possible ancestor of the chelicerates. contemporary animals. In this sense, the researchers proposed that the conflict between the phylogenetic signals provided by the neuroanatomical and appendicular data could be an indication of the mosaic evolution in the chelicerate lineage. However, Javier Ortega Hernández, co-author of the research published in the journal Nature, assured that s it will be necessary to continue with the research to be able to fully map the nervous system of the fossils.

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/21213679_474:0:1341:650_1920x0_80_0_0_f2592b281aecc047d28f4aae1fb0ed0a.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

science and technology, study, fossil, species