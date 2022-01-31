About 280 thousand students return to face-to-face classes this Monday (31/1)

posted on 01/31/2022 05:53 / updated on 01/31/2022 05:54



With the return to face-to-face classes, this Monday (1/30), for approximately 280,000 students in more than 380 private schools in the Federal District, mothers and fathers of students are concerned about the increase in cases of the new coronavirus and with the conditions under which students will return to the classrooms. Unions differ in their opinion on the teaching model adopted for the return, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Education (Proeduc), of the Public Ministry of the DF and Territories (MPDFT), awaits a return from the DF Department of Education (SEEDF) on the disclosure of the security protocol against covid-19 for public and private schools in this pandemic.

Gabriel Borja, 11, son of project analyst Fabiana Borja Alves, 45, resident of the region, is the one who is concerned about health care in the 6th year of elementary school at a private school in Asa Sul. The mother reports that she intends to let her son go back to school today “in his face and courage”. “With the return, the room will be airy, but with the maximum capacity of students, and there will be no way to do the right social distance”, analyzes the student’s mother.

Fabiana had hoped for the hybrid learning model option, but the school had another decision. “They are claiming that most children are being vaccinated,” he reports. Gabriel’s mother says that her son is aware of the care against the new coronavirus. Last year, at recess, the young man stopped eating with his friends. “He would stay in a corner and then return to the group, so as not to be without a mask near them”, he adds. “He always goes from N95 (mask model)”.

The president of the Association of Parents and Students of DF Institutions (Aspa), Alexandre Veloso, declares that the entity does not condone the remote teaching model. “We need to clarify the issue of protocols, because this virus will have much more transmission among students, and the association is concerned with guaranteeing the replacement of these classes”, he says. One of Alexandre’s suggestions is the recording of classes so that students can “better learning of the lost content”, he adds.

Veloso added that Aspa-DF asked the Department of Education to present to the school community the security protocols that will be adopted on the return of the 2022 school year. “, opines. “Probably, the omicron has an easier infection to occur, and it means that the whole class will need to go home, and this part of the class will be isolated for 14 days”, concludes the president of Aspa-DF.

Mother of 8th grade elementary school student Nícolas Mendonça, 12, office assistant Necy Mendonça, 39, fears an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the young man’s school, in Santa Maria. “I’m very worried, because he was online for two years, but he took both doses, which makes me a little more hopeful with this safe return”, recognizes the resident of Santa Maria.

Necy assures that her son is well aware of the care against the virus. “He asked to buy several disposable masks”, he says. According to her, the school adopts the main sanitary precautions, such as ventilated rooms, distance between chairs and cleaning of backpacks. “There is still a gel alcohol machine at the entrance, where only students will enter”, he details. Necy fears a possible outbreak of cases in her son’s room, but cites the difficulty of giving full attention on a daily basis. “I’m going to leave him in this experience, because there’s no way he can stay at home and I won’t go to work”, he adds.

On January 19, Proeduc recommended that the Department of Education adopt measures so that public and private education networks return to the face-to-face model without requiring students to be vaccinated against covid-19. “Proeduc also wants public schools not to work as places for vaccinating students”, says the agency.

Also according to the recommendation, the secretariat should continue to adopt health protocols against covid-19 in educational units in the DF. The ministry must provide information to Proeduc on the measures adopted to comply with the recommendation within 20 days, which ends on February 7. A copy of the document must be sent to the Union of Private Teaching Establishments of the Federal District (Sinepe) for the communication to be disseminated to private schools.

In the opinion of the vice president of the Sociedade Infectologia Distrito Federal (SIDF), Alexandre Cunha, what should be charged when returning to school is the mandatory use of a mask. “The issue of proximity is secondary and less important than the crowding of the classroom, because with more children wearing a mask, it is less dangerous than having children talking freely without a mask”, analyzes the infectologist.

The specialist guides students to talk to each other using a mask, and when they go to eat or drink water, they must keep distance from each other. “For younger children, it is more difficult to put this into their heads, but for the older ones we were able to explain the importance of distancing and guide that, although several children are vaccinated, the agent is still in a pandemic, which is not over”, adds the vice president of the SIDF.

President of the Union of Teachers in Private Teaching Establishments of the DF (Sinproep), Rodrigo de Paula awaits a return from the Government of the Federal District (GDF) on the dissemination of the health security protocol against covid-19 in private and public schools. The request was made through minutes sent to the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), with a deadline for response last Friday. “We raise a number of concerns, because we are very apprehensive about this new wave of cases (of the new coronavirus)”, he declares.

Rodrigo cited another question: “how is it for the infected student or teacher, what is the period they should be away?”, he asks. According to him, although 25% of private schools returned on January 24, the rest are expected to return in the following weeks. “The category is very apprehensive, because the children were not fully vaccinated”, explains the president of Sinproep.

The Traffic Department of the Federal District (Detran-DF) publishes this week operational schedule for the return to face-to-face classes. The Military Police informed that the policing will be the same carried out on other days by the School Battalion.

School health care

» Mandatory use of mask

» Alcohol gel at the entrance

» Minimum distance of 1.5m between chairs

» Entry for students and school staff only

» Cleaning of backpacks

» Removal of education workers and students who show symptoms of covid-19

» Remote teaching

Last Thursday, the National Education Council (CNE) decided to authorize, together with the Ministry of Education (MEC), the country’s institutions at all levels of education to resume the remote model, until the drop in contagion and the consequent normalization of health services, especially in relation to the treatment of covid-19 cases. “Remote service should be offered to students in a risk group or who test positive for covid-19”, says the resolution.

