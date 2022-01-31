Adventurous scooter brawl: ADV 150 has new Chinese rival

THE Honda X-ADV was the first adventurous scooter in the world, creating a niche market in 2017. Soon after, the manufacturer developed smaller derivatives (such as the ADV 150 and 350) and in recent history we have seen a flurry of models arriving at stores in different countries.

Here the subject is another one of his disciples, the Lifan KPV 150 Adventure. It is a small Chinese scooter that aims directly at the ADV 150, gaining prominence for its ‘adventurous look’, good level of equipment and price accessible. In its home country it costs 15,280 yuan, just under R$13,000 in direct conversion.

Lifan KPV, new rival of the Honda ADV 150



The Adventure was recently launched as a variation of the standard KPV 150, available since 2020. It is the most complete version of the line, with a series of exclusive items.

Highlight at wheels 14 inch, spoked and aluminum. In addition to being functional, they are beautiful, thanks to the golden tone. At suspensions have also been improved, with a 37mm fork at the front and a new monoshock at the rear. In the visual there are exclusive colors and graphics.

The rest of the set is shared with other versions of the scooter. There is LED headlight and with DLR, USB socket, 12V charger, complete digital panel, start stopheight-adjustable windshield and adjustable handlebars. It’s a nice package for an affordable scooter.

Adventurer scooter on land

As we proved in test, the ADV 150 does have features that make it possible to accelerate with it beyond the asphalt – but in moderation. And Lifan follows the same line.

This is thanks to the reinforced suspension and mixed-use tires. Also for its measures and commendable 180 mm ground clearance, taller than the Honda’s 165mm or even the CG 160’s 170mm. More height to reduce the chances of scraping the ground. There is still a generous 11 liter tank capacity, ensuring good autonomy for the city or travel.

already the motor is a liquid-cooled cylinder of 149 cm³. Thus, it generates 12 hp of power and 1.1 kgf.m of torque maximums. The scooter weighs 143 kg, accelerates to close to 100 km/h and has an estimated consumption of 45 km/litre.

How is the Honda ADV 150

As we opened the article talking about the Honda ADV 150, it is worth mentioning some characteristics of the scooter that inspired models from brands such as Lifan and Aprilia.

Honda’s little adventurer tin high level of finish, X-ADV-inspired look and interesting specs. Highlight to Showa rear suspension, with elongated stroke and three-stage spring. Well equipped, it has a smart key, start stop, 12v socket, full LED lighting, ABS on both wheels and an adjustable windshield.

Your engine is single cylinder, 149.3 cm³, liquid cooled. It delivers 13.2 hp of power and 1.38 kgf.m of maximum torque. It is economical, doing little more than 50 km/liter in the city and about 34 km/liter on roads. already the final speed could be better, especially for highways, as it is just above 100 km/h on the dashboard.

Currently the ADV 150 has a suggested price of R$ 19,240, without shipping or insurance. However, according to the Fipe table, the scooter costs approximately R$22,455 at dealerships.

See too:

‘Lifan ADV 150’ in Brazil

It would be great to have an adventurous scooter as interesting as the ADV 150 and costing 32% less, but unfortunately it wasn’t this time. This is because the Lifan KPV 150 is restricted to the Chinese market and should not cross continents to reach Brazil so soon. So, so far the little Honda has no direct competitor.