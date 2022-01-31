After misinformation about Covid, musicians team up with Neil Young and remove music from Spotify

After Neil Young pulled his music from the Spotify platform, other musicians have been signaling support for the artist and announcing that they want their music off the platform.

On Saturday 29, rocker Nils Lofgren, Young’s bandmate, also announced that he will withdraw his 27 years of work from the platform. The artist made the announcement through a note posted on his website, showing support for Young and his wife, actress Daryl Hannah.

“A few days ago, my wife Amy and I became aware of Neil and Daryl alongside hundreds of healthcare professionals, scientists, doctors and nurses denouncing Spotify for promoting lies and misinformation that are hurting and killing people. When these heroic women and men, who have spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help, you don’t turn your back on them for money and power. You listen and stay with them,” wrote the artist.

“As I write this letter, we have now taken the last 27 years of my music off Spotify. We are contacting the labels that own my previous songs to remove them as well. We sincerely hope that they honor our wishes, as Neil’s record companies did. We will do everything possible to that end and will keep you informed,” added Lofgren.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell also said she plans to remove her music from Spotify in solidarity with Young “and the global medical and scientific communities.”

The controversy with the platform was due to the dissemination of content by Joe Rogan, a podcaster accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19. In an open letter requesting the removal of its content, Neil Young accuses Spotify of “spreading false information about vaccines, potentially causing the death of those who believe”.

Critics point out that Rogan’s podcast is a hotbed of conspiracy theories and misinformation, particularly about the pandemic. The presenter discourages young people from getting vaccinated and advocates the use of Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, to treat the virus. There are reports that the podcaster has an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify worth 100 million dollars as well as a huge following.