After reformulations, Hopi Hari received 733 thousand visitors and earned BRL 98 million in 2021 | Brazil

Hopi Hari Park has undergone renovations and improvementsphotos Disclosure

Published 01/30/2022 1:27 PM | Updated 01/30/2022 13:41

São Paulo – After undergoing renovations, the Hopi Hari amusement park, located in the city of Vinhedo (SP), earned BRL 98 million last year with 32 million in EBITDA, of which BRL 12 million in profit. For President Alexandre Rodrigues, even though he has been in judicial recovery since 2016, the numbers show that the space is not only paid for, but also profitable.

The park exceeded all expectations and impressive numbers, becoming one of the most profitable and well managed in Brazil. In 2021 alone, Hopi Hari was visited by around 4,900 people daily, with a total of 733,000 visitors. That’s because, the park only opened its doors for eight months, because of the pandemic. This year, with the full opening, Alexandre estimates that the space will receive 1 million people and generate revenue of up to R$ 160 million.

According to the president, since he took over management in 2019, he and his team have been making improvements, renovations and even organizing the park’s finances. He also stated that his management was responsible for regularizing employees, paying overdue bills and contracts, as well as paying off employees’ salaries and vacations. In addition, another important measure is the settlement of debts made after the judicial recovery process. Finally, Rodrigues reported that the park is also in the process of normalizing its tax liabilities, which currently stand at around R$400 million.

These measures and the positive numbers achieved by the current management should be presented to the company’s creditors at a meeting, next Wednesday, the 2nd, in which the vote on the company’s judicial recovery plan should take place. This meeting comes amid a series of legal disputes.

A part of the creditors had obtained authorization from the Court so that the meeting could analyze the replacement of the current administrators of the park, in addition to analyzing the judicial recovery plan. However, the request was suspended by the Court.

The possibility of the meeting to analyze the proposal of a group of investors, formed by Beto Carrero World, Playcenter and Wet’n Wild, Senpar, RTSC and KR Capital, who wanted to buy the park and sent a proposal a few days before the date set to discuss the recovery plan. However, the current management asked that the topic not be discussed at the meeting, since it is a proposal from a group that has no relation to the judicial recovery process. This request was granted by the Attorney General’s Office, which recommended the prohibition of the participation of third parties or the analysis of any proposals at the meeting.

For Alexandre Rodrigues, the group’s proposal would cause a riot in the assembly, mainly because the investor group is formed by competitors, who claim not to know the court decision that prohibits the analysis of a purchase plan.

“This just shows the total ignorance of the entire Hopi Hari Judicial Recovery process, as this group alleges ignorance, confessing total interest in causing legal turmoil, just wanting Hopi Hari to go bankrupt and seek the purchase of the park in the basin of souls” , he said.

“This strategy is at the very least unethical, because how can you not be aware of important decisions like this, if they are public? And they still intend to present a plan to creditors in a meeting that they cannot be. a proposal from this group if they confess the total lack of knowledge of the numbers and contents of the RJ process of the HH, not even being updated with this process?”, concluded the president.