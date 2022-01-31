After seeing her father in a health center, she created a platform to help patients – 01/31/2022

Even with a successful journey in the corporate world, with stints in companies like OLX, and the fear of leaving a stable job, the carioca Paula piazi, 34, decided to change the route of his professional life. “If I couldn’t generate something for people, I wouldn’t be satisfied. It bothered me”, she says. “It was difficult to make that decision, because I don’t come from a family of entrepreneurs and my parents, who are doctors, always reinforced the importance of betting on safer paths. But I decided to risk it, because I didn’t see any sense in what I was doing anymore”, he says. Paula then began to research the market and the sectors she was interested in.

The motivation to choose the health area came from the problems that he always saw observing his father, a doctor, who worked in health centers. “Sometimes I would stay with him at work and see people waiting for many hours, not knowing where to go and feeling helpless. It was all very sad,” she says. Thus, in September 2020, Saúde Pra Já was born, a free platform that connects patients to health services and makes it easier for patients to find more affordable prices.

It operates throughout Rio de Janeiro, including Niterói, Maricá, Rio das Ostras and Campos. Currently, there are more than 21 thousand users on the platform, approximately 7,700 orders generated and 19 partners with 27 service units that offer 174 services, such as Leve Saúde and Life Medicina.

Thorough research was essential for the business

The first step to take the dream off paper was to research the health sector in Brazil and in the world. With the data in hand, Paula went out into the field to test the hypotheses and conduct interviews at some health posts.

He realized that, in most places, there were problems to be solved and began to structure the business. For this, he used networking to find the partners he needed and closed a partnership with a colleague in the technology area to develop the method known as Minimum Viable Product (MVP), very common in the startup world.

In it, the initial investment is lower — only referring to the resources needed to test the project — and it is possible to obtain a feedback loop that guides future development. And Paula got her hands dirty. “I structured the database myself, something I didn’t know how to do, but I looked for courses to learn”, he recalls.

Complexo do Alemão was chosen as a test site

The first version came out and the duo carried out several adjustments and usability tests. An important strategy was to test the use of the platform within realities where there was a target audience and listen to people to understand where they should improve.

“We went, for example, to Complexo do Alemão to see people use the site and understand the difficulties that existed. Afterwards, we made the necessary adjustments”, he says.

Currently, the user can search using filters such as city, neighborhood, clinic and specialty, and the results are sorted by the lowest price. When you find what you need, you can still see more details about the service, such as the deadline to get the exam report, if there is any kind of discount and the value. The platform also allows the user to contact the clinic by phone or WhatsApp. “The customer does not pay anything to use the site. We only receive a commission from the establishment for the service provided”, he says.

Now, Paula is looking for investors to leverage the business and expand to other cities. “I’ve already had some meetings and, with each conversation, I work to improve the presentation with the feedback received”, he says. According to her, this is a normal process, which helps to align the speech with market expectations.

“It is natural to receive several ‘no’s until the yes arrives”, he emphasizes. The important thing is to be open to listening and making the necessary changes.”

For her to undertake it is to have the willingness and courage to persist: “Problems arise all the time and the less frustrated you are with what didn’t work out, the better. The focus should always be on how to solve the problem”, he adds.