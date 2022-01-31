After trading low, Maxi Renda (MXRF11) turns high and rises more than 3%; Ifix also operates on the positive

Investors start the last trading session of the month with an eye on the new financial market projections for inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic. Also on the radar is the performance of Maxi Renda (MXRF11) after questioning by the Securities and Exchange Commission about the fund’s dividend distribution.

Highlight of the news in recent days, Maxi Renda opened today’s session in the negative field and fell by almost 3%. Later, the fund’s shares recovered and began to register strong increases. At 1:18 pm, the paper was trading at R$9.40, up 3.30%. Last week, the portfolio accumulated losses of 9.5%.

The performance of the last few days was influenced by the recent understanding by the CVM that a real estate fund cannot distribute more dividends than the accumulated profit of the portfolio. The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

The Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, released this Monday (31), points out that the financial market has raised the forecast for the IPCA in 2022 from 5.15% to 5.38%. Despite the worsening in relation to inflation, the expectation for the Selic at the end of the year was maintained at 11.75% per year (see more information throughout the year). FIIs Center).

The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates on the rise. At 1:18 pm, the indicator registered an increase of 0.14%, to 2,773 points. Check out today’s highlights.

Biggest highs of this Monday (31):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MXRF11 Maxi Income Hybrid 3.30 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 1.84 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 1.58 PLCR11 Plural Real estate receivables Hybrid 1.33 MALL11 Malls Brasil Plural malls 1.32

Biggest casualties of this Monday (31):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. Mob. -2.19 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds Titles and Val. Mob. -1.86 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics -1.4 XPIN11 Industrial XP Others -1.38 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. Mob. -1.29

Source: B3

Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) completes the purchase of a BRL 68 million property in Goiás

The Riza Arctium Real Estate fund signed on Friday (28) a public deed of purchase and confirmed the acquisition of a property covering 124 thousand square meters in Goiânia (GO).

The space is divided into a main area, of approximately 93 thousand square meters, and another complementary area, of 31 thousand square meters.

In October 2021, the portfolio had signed a commitment to purchase the space with Aspam Participações and Goiazem Armazéns. At the time, the fund paid BRL 46 million for the main area and the remaining amount, BRL 22 million, would be deposited after the space audit and other purchase process steps.

The property is currently leased to Aspam, which pays monthly R$345,000 for the main area and R$180,000 for the additional area, totaling R$525,000.

According to Riza Arctium, the property contract in Goiás provides for a purchase option for the lessee, which can be exercised throughout the lease period.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (31):

ticker Background Performance FLRP11 Floripa Shopping BRL 8.52 BTRA11 Agricultural lands BRL 0.97 EDGA11 Gallery BRL 0.09 NVHO11 New Horizon BRL 0.02

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Market raises forecast for inflation; Galapagos FII announces amortization reminiscent of “share buyback”

Financial market raises projections for inflation in 2022 and 2023, shows Focus Report

After a new upward surprise in the IPCA-15 in January (0.58%), the median calculated for the IPCA – the country’s official inflation index – in 2022 jumped in the Focus Report, increasing the distance from the ceiling of this year’s target (5 %). The estimate advanced from 5.15% to 5.38%. A month ago, the projection was 5.03%.

Likewise, expectations for the IPCA in 2023 rose again, from 3.40% to 3.50%, moving away from the center of the target (3.25%, band from 1.75% to 4.75%). . The median was 3.41% four weeks ago.

Despite the deterioration of the domestic inflationary scenario and the external environment, financial market economists maintained the projection for the Selic, the Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate, at 11.75% at the end of 2022. A month ago, it was 11 .50%. But, considering only the 94 responses in the last five working days, the expectation for the Selic at the end of this year has increased from 11.75% to 11.88%.

After raising the Selic by 1.50 percentage points, from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) indicated, in the December communiqué, another increase of the same magnitude at the meeting held this week, which would take the rate to 10.75%.

Galapagos FII (GCFF11) announces amortization reminiscent of “share buyback plan”

Galapagos Fundo de Fundos (GCFF11) announced on Friday (28) a kind of “share buyback program”, currently traded at a discount of around 16%. The plan encouraged the market and the fund’s shares closed the session up 3.28%.

Since it was created in June 2020, the Galapagos FoF has accumulated an appreciation of 10.5%, considering the equity variation of the share until December 2021 and the income distributed until then. In the period, the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – had a performance of 2.72%.

Compared to 23 similar funds, Galapagos FoF was the one that paid out the most dividends last year, according to a relevant fact released by the portfolio this Friday (28).

Despite the performance, on January 26, the market value of the fund was 16.8% below the book value observed on December 31, 2021.

“If the manager sold the entire portfolio, the fund would have an equity of BRL 91.37 per share, 20.2% higher than the market value of January 26th”, explains the document. In this Friday’s session (28), Galapagos shares were traded at R$ 78.40, up 3.28%.

Thinking about the opportunity, the fund decided to carry out a partial amortization of the equity during the next six months, respecting the regulation of the portfolio.

“Investors will be able to reinvest the funds received through amortization in the purchase of shares of the Galapagos FoF itself, which will have a similar effect to the repurchase of shares”, compares the material fact disclosed last Friday. “This initiative is similar to the share buyback process, frequently used by publicly-held companies in periods of exacerbated pessimism in the capital market”, the document details.

