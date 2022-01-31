Aid Brazil will be deposited for THESE groups until the end of January

The government has fulfilled its promise and is paying the Brazil aid with a minimum value of R$ 400 for all families. The January round of the income transfer program cost the public coffers around R$7.1 billion, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

As occurred during the validity of the extinct Bolsa Família, payments are always made on the last ten working days of each month, following the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS) of the beneficiaries.

Until the end of January, two new groups will have access to the benefit into account. These are end users with NIS 9 and 0.

Aid Brazil January calendar

final NIS Pay day 1 January 18 two January 19 3 January 20 4 January 21th 5 January 24 6 January 25th 7 January 26 8 January 27 9 January 28 0 January 31st

To consult the payment date, amounts and other information regarding the benefit, citizens can access the Auxílio Brasil or Caixa Tem apps, both available for Android and iOS.

gas voucher

January is also the month of launch of the Auxílio Gás dos Brasileiros, popularly known as gas voucher. The benefit is being transferred together with Auxílio Brasil and has a value of R$ 52 per family.

The program will have deposits every two months for the next five years, and those approved are selected through CadÚnico. The value of the gas voucher will vary, but always corresponding to at least 50% of the average price of a 13 kg cooking gas cylinder. The survey of quotations is carried out periodically by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).