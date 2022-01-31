Allies post video of Bolsonaro eating farofa with barbecue

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) After it was announced that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had spent around R$29 million on corporate cards, the head of the federal executive was filmed, this Sunday (27/01), eating farofa. The video was shared on social media by supporters of the president.

Until December last year, the president spent more than the four years of the previous term, divided by Dilma Rousseff (2015-2016) and Michel Temer (2016-2018). In 2021 alone, expenses reached R$ 11.8 million, the highest value in the last seven years.

On the networks, the president’s video was seen by many as a marketing strategy. Comedian Marcelo Adnet even commented on the post. “And there are a lot of people who fall,” he wrote.

The columnist of Folha de São Paulo, Reinaldo Azevedo, accused the president of faking the situation to appear more humble. “Why does someone eating farofa drop so much on the leg and on the floor? This is not the first time that Bolsonaro pig to “look like people”. OFFENSIVE! Poor people, in general, hygienic because, unlike Bozo, they clean their own dirt. the man Carlucho has in mind. How disgusting!” he wrote.

Who also shared the video was the president’s ally, Bolsonar deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). “Root president,” he said.

In addition to Zambelli, the Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria, the Special Advisor to the Presidency, Lieutenant Mosart Arago, and Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) shared the video.

Last month, the presidential family’s exclusive cards were used in purchases that totaled R$ 1.5 million, the highest value, for a single month, in the three years of the current administration. Bolsonaro spent the last days of December on vacation in the south of the country.

Bolsonaro rode his motorcycle during the morning in Brasilia, when he visited a supermarket in the DAF-DF region. The president was accompanied by Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ).