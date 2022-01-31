Analysis: despite the victory, Corinthians’ posture disappoints before the derby | Corinthians

As Sylvinho has said, Corinthians is just at the beginning of its journey in 2022, still in pre-season rhythm, without a defined starting lineup and without all the pieces 100% physically fit. But, game by game, the team starts to show old problems and few solutions.

It was like this in the victory against Santo André, this Sunday, at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, which ended a fast of nine games without winning away from home. The last time had been against Grêmio, on August 28. It is a mark to bring relief, but conquered on the basis of certain suffering.

Now, Timão sets out for a bigger challenge. There is a classic against Santos on Wednesday, at 21:35 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, for the third round of Paulistão.



It is necessary to analyze the victory taking into account the circumstances of the Corinthians squad. Before the game, the club had already announced the casualties of Renato Augusto and Willian, both spared. There was also no more Cantillo, with the Colombian national team. By surprise, he lost Cássio and João Victor.

The goalkeeper had mild flu-like symptoms and was cut after undergoing a Covid test, the result of which will only be known this Monday, and João suffered a trauma to his right foot, a step that left him in pain and made it impossible for him to be in the game at the last minute.

Sylvinho was forced to make four changes to the starting lineup (he ended up making five): Matheus Donelli in goal, Raul Gustavo in defense, Gabriel Pereira in the middle and Gustavo Mosquito in attack. On top of that, he chose Fábio Santos to replace Lucas Piton.

It was in the unforced change that the goal came out. Fagner and Gustavo Mosquito made a good move on the right for the forward’s cross towards the area. Carlão deflected it with his feet, but also with his arm, and the referee gave a penalty. Fábio converted the ninth penalty in nine penalties since his return to Corinthians.

Good, in addition to the penalty goal, the initial stage had the double between Fagner and Mosquito. The winger seems looser at the start of the season and has performed well in attack.

Mosquito, on the other hand, was the most acute of the team. Dribbling and fast, he created chances for his sector and showed that he will continue to be a great piece that the coaching staff can count on in 2022.

A bit disoriented without Renato Augusto by his side, Giuliano struggled to understand what his game was against Santo André. Gabriel Pereira did little in the role of point guard. Without shirt 8, the midfield showed slowness and little effectiveness. The ball spun, spun, spun…

In the first half, this was not such a latent problem. In the second, yes. From the moment they started to play in advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians inexplicably lowered their lines of play, giving more space to Santo André from the beginning of the final stage.

In all, there were 14 shots from the home team against only eight from Timão. Sylvinho’s team, although they passed unharmed, did not defend well and were very close to conceding the goal. He preferred to hand the ball over to his rival and began to suffer. After the game, however, Sylvinho refuted the idea of ​​having presented a defensive team.

“The team is very offensive,” he said.

To try to reorganize himself in the game, Sylvinho moved several pieces. But it was of little use. Mosquito, Mantuan, GP and Giuliano were removed for the entries of Paulinho, Adson, Luan and Gabriel throughout the final stage. The coach tried to centralize Guedes in the attack and make him take turns with Paulinho in the role of reference at the front.

