Anatel returns to analyze the sale of the mobile unit; see how to follow – Money Times

The process of selling the mobile unit of Hi (OIBR3; OIBR4) returns to the agenda of the Anatel this Monday (31).

The analysis began on Friday (28), with the board of directors granting the request for prior consent for the sale of Oi Móvel, but the approval was suspended due to a request for views from advisor Vicente Aquino.

Rapporteur Emmanoel Campelo gave his vote in favor of the operation with the adoption of some remedies, but Aquino mentioned that there may be impacts between the topics of the sale of Oi Móvel and the sale of fiber assets (V.tal) to the BTG (on which he is the rapporteur).

To the Great Investments, as Aquino had only one weekend to do his analysis, there is still the possibility of requesting a longer period. “This basically marks a more tense atmosphere between Aquino and Campelo, at least in relation to the stipulated schedules”.

The broker recalls that the two main assets of Oi, referring to UPI InfraCo (currently V.tal) and UPI Ativos Móveis (Oi Móvel), are under analysis by Aquino, from Anatel, “having in his hands great powers over the course from the company”.

According to Genial, Anatel’s endorsement is an important step, but it alone is not enough. THE Where he also needs to analyze the process and give his verdict so that the deal is actually carried out, he highlights.

For Oi, the sale of these mobile assets symbolizes one of the most essential steps to exit the Judicial Recovery process (RJ), he says. “For the sector, the sale of Oi Móvel is one of the most anticipated events of 2022 and it is believed that its conclusion will occur this quarter”.

The sale of Oi Móvel would represent for the company about R$ 16.5 billion, which together with the sale of InfraCo (R$ 12.9 billion) would be enough for the company to pay its debts and forward the process of exit from the judicial reorganization scheduled to take place in March 2022, according to the market assessment.

This Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 4 pm, according to Anatel. You can follow the discussion in the player below.