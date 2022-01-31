Anitta asks Rodrigo to leave and recalls controversy with Linn

Anitta used social networks to make a long outburst about entertainment to ask for the departure of the participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Rodrigo Mussi. The commercial manager is on his first wall next to Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves.

On Twitter, the singer cited situations involving her brother and other people in the house, such as the time he called transvestite Linn da Quebrada a “traveco”:

What an entertainment, people. The guy called @linndaquebrada of crook. He told Barbara to take it up the ass because she didn’t do what he wanted. It’s boring PACARAI. A sadness if Brazil prefers to leave people with bad character in the house for the sake of “entertainment”. Let’s even stipulate for — Anita (@Anitta) January 31, 2022

Anitta continued questioning the meaning of the word “entertainment” in relation to Rodrigo’s attitudes in the house:

society that to entertain is to fight? Is it talking shit and disturbing the patience of the other? Are we giving the message to society that to stand out in life you have to “do whatever it takes”? Really encourage people to think that to get attention you have to do shit — Anita (@Anitta) January 31, 2022

The artist also said about the lack of friction and the respect that the brothers are having with each other:

Is it boring to see people happy and respecting each other? Everyone says big brother is the game of life. Wouldn’t you like life to be just happy people and respecting each other? So send the correct message to the universe — Anita (@Anitta) January 31, 2022

Anitta ended by citing the harm that the internet can do to society, asking people to reflect on life:

Everything in life today is Internet, algorithm, result. If the algorithm that gives a result is the bad thing, the algorithm to be stimulated will increasingly be the bad thing. And that’s it… society sickens. It’s not just a game. It’s a reflection of who we are — Anita (@Anitta) January 31, 2022

Since the beginning, society is mirrored and modified in delivery and vice versa. We cannot elect that our entertainment be governed by conflict, friction, the negative thing. We will be automatically electing our future — Anita (@Anitta) January 31, 2022

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of BBB 22, Anitta said she was “in love” with Rodrigo. After the latest events involving the commercial manager, the singer shifted her focus to her brother Paulo André.

“This crush is going downhill, huh? Why did I rush?”, wrote Anitta on Twitter, at the time.