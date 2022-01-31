Anitta asks Rodrigo to leave and recalls controversy with Linn

Anitta used social networks to make a long outburst about entertainment to ask for the departure of the participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Rodrigo Mussi. The commercial manager is on his first wall next to Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves.
On Twitter, the singer cited situations involving her brother and other people in the house, such as the time he called transvestite Linn da Quebrada a “traveco”:
Anitta continued questioning the meaning of the word “entertainment” in relation to Rodrigo’s attitudes in the house:
The artist also said about the lack of friction and the respect that the brothers are having with each other:
Anitta ended by citing the harm that the internet can do to society, asking people to reflect on life:
It is worth remembering that at the beginning of BBB 22, Anitta said she was “in love” with Rodrigo. After the latest events involving the commercial manager, the singer shifted her focus to her brother Paulo André.
“This crush is going downhill, huh? Why did I rush?”, wrote Anitta on Twitter, at the time.
