Army sub-lieutenant arrested after clubbing 60-year-old neighbor to death

Army Warrant Officer Clodoaldo Oliveira da Silva Clementino, 42, was arrested this Sunday, accused of killing his neighbor, Joaquim Luiz Antunes Moço, 60, with a club, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio. on January 23, and the elderly man died in the hospital on Friday (28).

The Army Warrant Officer was detained at his home in Bangu. He allegedly attacked his neighbor, Joaquim Luiz Antunes Moço, 60, with a club. Joaquim was even rescued by witnesses and taken to the Pedro II Municipal Hospital, but ended up not resisting. He died on Friday (28).

The assault took place on January 23. According to the website Metrópoles, Joaquim would have been mistaken and knocked on Clodoaldo’s gate asking to enter, believing that that was his home. The second lieutenant, with more than 20 years in the Army, would have demanded that the elderly man stop asking to enter the house, but as he was not answered, he began to attack the neighbor. In the end, Joaquim was found by his family, injured, and taken to the hospital, where he died.

A temporary arrest warrant was issued against the Army sub-lieutenant and the case should continue to be investigated by agents of the 34th DP (Bangu), where the case was registered.