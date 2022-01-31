Arthur Aguiar gets scolded at BBB22 for concern about the wall

news summary:

Arthur Aguiar provokes production scolding during the night

He threatened to sleep next to Big Fone, angering the BBB22 team.

Maíra Cardi’s husband feels threatened in the formation of this week’s wall

The production of BBB22 gave the brothers a backlash in the early hours of this Sunday (30) and made some of them scared by the scolding, directed at Arthur Aguiar, who was willing to contradict one of the program’s team guidelines.

Maíra Cardi’s husband decided to camp next to the Big Fone, in the expectation that the mysterious phone could ring throughout the night. He threatened to take her things, like a comforter and bath towel, so as not to leave the equipment.

“I think it won’t ring at dawn, but I’ll stay. I already ate a lot! I ate a lot of things just to stay until tomorrow. At dawn, when I’m sleeping, I’ll get my things and I’m going to shower there and then I’m ready. I’ll stay here all night”, he warned.

But the production soon went into action and an audible warning took everyone by surprise, causing those who were in the outside area to scare.

“Attention! The rooms are made for sleeping. Do not sleep outside the rooms”, warned a voice directly from the control room of the reality show. Rodrigo Mussi, Jessilane Alves and Linn Da Quebrada were scared by the scolding.

The singer even thought that the message could have been directed to her, but Laís Caldas warned that the production was talking directly to Arthur.

Maíra Cardi’s husband’s decision to camp next to Big Fone is because he feels threatened on this wall. Tiago Abravanel is considering nominating Rodrigo, who has already declared war on Arthur and warned that he will take him to the hot seat in the counterattack.

What no one knows yet is that this week the wall will be formed by the leader’s nomination, by a direct nomination by Pedro Scooby (who won the race with Abravanel), an indication of who will receive the Angel necklace and the last one by the vote of the house .