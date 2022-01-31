Average length of stay of covid in the ward drops from 9 to 3 days

Despite record records of covid-19 cases and the increase in demand for care in hospitals and other health facilities, the time of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state of São Paulo has fallen, according to the State Health Department.

This is one of the data that the authorities rely on to explain a new scenario of the coronavirus pandemic – considered less serious compared to previous waves. “If we had this wave without the vaccine, it would be a catastrophe, with a good part of the population decimated,” Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn told the UOL.

In the second wave of infections, in early 2021, still without mass vaccination, the average length of stay for a person with a serious condition was:

Nine days in the wards,

12 days in ICU (intensive care unit).

Today, according to the São Paulo government, with a good part of the population vaccinated, the period has shortened to:

Three days in the wards

Seven in the ICU.

Interned people also have a different profile. Data from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro indicate that the majority of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated or even taken a dose.

data of VaccineNow, from the government of São Paulo, show that the state vaccinated 80.48% of its population with a complete regimen (two doses or a single dose). Just over 22% of the child population, aged 5 to 11 years, received the first dose vaccine in the state.

Opening beds for covid

Although the vaccination rate is high and the period of hospitalization has fallen, hospitals and health units in the state are under pressure. To serve patients who seek hospitals, the government has relocated 700 beds used for other purposes – all of which are aimed exclusively at patients with covid-19 as of this week.

Until yesterday (28), according to the Health Department, the state had 11,282 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus:

3,770 in ICU and

7,512 in wards.

The occupancy rate of beds in the state is 70% both in ICU and wards. The peak of hospitalizations due to the oncoming omicron should happen in three weeks, according to estimates by João Gabbardo, executive coordinator of the Scientific Committee, which assists the João Doria government team (PSDB) in making decisions regarding covid.

São Paulo has again shown an increase in hospitalizations since December 2021 Image: Reproduction/Government of the State of São Paulo

Deceleration trend in hospitalizations?

Although the committee predicts this increase and maintains the observation, Jean Gorinchteyn says that it is already possible to notice a deceleration trend in the hospitalization curve. “Our biggest acceleration happened in the last three weeks, and we are seeing a deceleration, even with the number of beds [ocupados] increasing”, says the secretary.

This means that admissions should continue to rise, but at a slower pace. As an example, the secretary cited that, on January 20 this year, 1,106 patients were admitted to ICU beds and ward. Seven days later, last Thursday (27), there were 684 new patients.

Another pandemic analysis metric used by the Scientific Committee is the daily growth rate of hospitalizations, a moving average calculated based on the last seven days.

The doctor Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the committee, says that the rate was below 0% throughout the second half of last year, but, in December, it started to rise and, in January, it hit 8%.

The index is significant: in January 2021, in the second wave of infections by the coronavirus, this rate was 4%, according to Menezes.

The next two weeks will maintain high levels of hospitalizations, so attention should be paid to preparing for the reception of these patients.”

Jean Gorinchteyn, State Secretary of Health

Paulo Menezes corroborates. “February will be a more difficult month. But for the second half of February onwards, it is possible to see a progressive reduction.”

On the rise, the daily average of new admissions per epidemiological week stood at 1,393 in the last week (ended last Saturday, 22). During the second wave last year, that number reached 3,381.