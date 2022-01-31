Banks adopt Pix in issuing bank slips – 01/30/2022 – Panel SA

Yadunandan Singh

The service of issuing payment slips for payment through Pix advances in banks. The next to launch should be the Box.

In the modality, which has just been adopted at Santander and is already offered at Bradesco and Itaú, the document presents, in addition to the bar code, a QR Code Pix to credit the amount instantly.

Santander says it has started to offer the new model to all companies, including microentrepreneurs.

According to the bank, for the corporate customer, fees tend to be lower in the settlement of boletos by QR Code Pix than by issuing by bar code.

Itaú states that charges with interest, fines, discounts and rebates from its individual customers can also offer the QR Code Pix as a payment option and, in case of default, it will be possible to protest and cancel.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco


