Bathroom and balcony of a house in BH collapse; rgo warns of new risks – General

The bathroom and part of the balcony of a residence collapsed on Saturday night (29/1) in Belo Horizonte, in the Barreiro region. Despite the damage, no one was hurt. For today (30/1), the Civil Defense of the city warns of the risk of new landslides and landslides with the forecast of heavy rains until the morning of Monday (31/1).

The partial collapse of the house, which is next to a stream, took place around 10:50 pm on Rua Coletora, Bairro Vila Pinho. “The place was isolated by the Firefighters who called the Civil Defense to assess the place. Residents were oriented”, explained the military.

Risks in BH

According to the National Weather Institute (Inmet), there are forecasts of rain showers for Belo Horizonte, with the possibility of precipitation at any time of the day. The Civil Defense issued an alert indicating a volume of up to 40 mm with lightning and gusts of wind around 50 km/h until 8 am on Monday (31/01).

Due to the rains, the Civil Defense classified the geological risk in the East region as moderate, where the districts of Taquaril, Vera Cruz, So Geraldo, Esplanada and Alto Vera Cruz are located. The moderate geological hazard fin continues until Wednesday (2/2).

The Civil Defense asks residents of these areas to be aware of soil movement and seek help at any sign of landslides and landslides.

Residents of the capital can receive Civil Defense alerts via SMS, a service free of charge. To register, simply send a text message with the street code to the number 40199 and a confirmation message will be sent afterwards.

The temperature in the capital varies greatly throughout the day, with an expected minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 28°C. The relative humidity of the air is 55%.

Return of the rain in Minas

The rains result from a cold front that advances from the coast of Paraná towards So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, increasing the amount of clouds and stability in Minas.

Recommendations during the rain

