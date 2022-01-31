BBB 22 – Wall: Who voted for whom on the second wall of the BBB

The second wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) is ready. In a different dynamic, Jessilane, Natália and Rodrigo were walled up and will dispute the popular preference of the public. There was an immune player, there was an open vote and there were people – in addition to the leader, with the mission of making a nomination for the hot seat. Who do you want eliminated?

Immunized with privileges

Eliezer, this week’s immunized by the angel, in addition to being calm for not being able to receive votes from the house, still had one more mission: to indicate a brother to the wall. Surprised, Eli indicated Douglas Silva: “I’m going to nominate DG [Douglas Silva] he vetoed me from the leader’s test and I consider him very strong in the game”, he justified.

BBB 22: Eliezer nominates Douglas Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

leader vote

Tiago Abravanel, the leader of the week, indicated Rodrigo straight to the wall: “I wanted to be a leader, I want to be a leader more often and that has its responsibility (…) He has added a lot to the game so far, but within my vision of the game. , who I nominate is Rodrigo”, he declared.

Duo also votes

As Tadeu announced, in the dynamics of the week, Pedro Scooby, who teamed up with Tiago Abravanel in the leader’s last test, would also have the right to nominate a person and he chose Natália: “I have several people who voted for me last week”, he pointed out. .

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby in the formation of the second wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

who voted for whom

This week, by lottery, nine brothers secretly voted in the confessional and nine openly in the living room. Check out the poll:

Votes in the confessional

Maria voted for Arthur Aguiar

Jessilane voted for Jade Picon

Vyni voted for Arthur Aguiar

Naiara voted for Maria

Lais voted for Arthur

Brunna voted for Lucas

Rodrigo voted for Arthur

Douglas voted for Barbara

Lucas voted for Brunna

open vote

Paulo André voted for Jessilane

Pedro Scooby voted for Vyni

Jade voted for Jessilane

Slovenia voted for Jessilane

Eliezer voted for Jessilane

Barbara voted for Lucas

Linn voted for Paulo André

Natalia voted for Paulo André

Arthur voted for Jessilane

Jessilane received 5 votes and was the most voted in the house. Arthur Aguiar was the second most voted, with 4 votes.

BBB 22: Jessilane in night and wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Test back and forth

Natalia, Douglas and Jessilane tested their luck in the back and forth competition. Douglas had luck on his side and got rid of the wall.