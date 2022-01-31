BBB 22 – Wall: Who voted for whom on the second wall of the BBB

The second wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) is ready. In a different dynamic, Jessilane, Natália and Rodrigo were walled up and will dispute the popular preference of the public. There was an immune player, there was an open vote and there were people – in addition to the leader, with the mission of making a nomination for the hot seat. Who do you want eliminated?
Immunized with privileges
Eliezer, this week’s immunized by the angel, in addition to being calm for not being able to receive votes from the house, still had one more mission: to indicate a brother to the wall. Surprised, Eli indicated Douglas Silva: “I’m going to nominate DG [Douglas Silva] he vetoed me from the leader’s test and I consider him very strong in the game”, he justified.
leader vote
Duo also votes
As Tadeu announced, in the dynamics of the week, Pedro Scooby, who teamed up with Tiago Abravanel in the leader’s last test, would also have the right to nominate a person and he chose Natália: “I have several people who voted for me last week”, he pointed out. .
who voted for whom
This week, by lottery, nine brothers secretly voted in the confessional and nine openly in the living room. Check out the poll:
Votes in the confessional
- Maria voted for Arthur Aguiar
- Jessilane voted for Jade Picon
- Vyni voted for Arthur Aguiar
- Naiara voted for Maria
- Lais voted for Arthur
- Brunna voted for Lucas
- Rodrigo voted for Arthur
- Douglas voted for Barbara
- Lucas voted for Brunna
open vote
- Paulo André voted for Jessilane
- Pedro Scooby voted for Vyni
- Jade voted for Jessilane
- Slovenia voted for Jessilane
- Eliezer voted for Jessilane
- Barbara voted for Lucas
- Linn voted for Paulo André
- Natalia voted for Paulo André
- Arthur voted for Jessilane
Jessilane received 5 votes and was the most voted in the house. Arthur Aguiar was the second most voted, with 4 votes.
Test back and forth
Natalia, Douglas and Jessilane tested their luck in the back and forth competition. Douglas had luck on his side and got rid of the wall.