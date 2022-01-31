BBB22: Scooby comes out in defense of Piovani: ‘It was more than my wife’

The participants of “BBB 22” They went to bed earlier than usual, but a conversation caught their attention at dawn. Tiago Abravanel commented on Luana Piovani’s participation in “The Masked Singer Portugal” with Pedro Scooby.

“Oh yes? I think I saw something in her stories. Did she do well?” Scooby asked. “She didn’t win, did she?”, explained Tiago.

Later, Pedro returned to the subject of his ex-wife and spoke about society ‘not being prepared to deal with Piovani’.

“Sometimes, because she says some things about me on the internet, people think she’s the devil with me, bro, and she’s not. She is often very cool with me. The reality is that she was so much more than my wife. She was a mother, she was a friend, she was a lot of things for me. I was riding the bus when I met Luana. I left Luana’s house by bus the day I met her,” she commented.

Another curious point of the conversation between the brothers was that Scooby remembered meeting Luana, who lives in Portugal, in Brazil the day before entering the reality show house.

“Luana came to Brazil the day before me. I even joked, I said: ‘Imagine if she goes to the BBB too’. Imagine me arriving at the BBB: ‘What’s up, Luana?’.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat