BBB22: Scooby remembers the beginning with Piovani: ‘I used to ride the bus’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

In a conversation with the BBB22 brothers, Pedro Scooby praised his ex-wife, Luana Piovani, with whom he had three children. The surfer insisted on demystifying the ‘grumpy’ image that the public has of the presenter in relation to him.

“Because she says some things about me on the internet, people think she’s like the devil with me. And it’s not. She is often very cool with me. And in reality she was much more than my wife. She was a mother, a friend, a lot of things,” she said.

The surfer also recalled the beginning of the relationship with the presenter. “I was riding the bus when I met Luana. I left Luana’s house by bus, the day I met her”, revealed Pedro Scooby

Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby were together for eight years. The separation happened after the family moved to Portugal. The new routine ended up wearing down the relationship.

“When we got here, things became clearer regarding our relationship. And the distance became great. In Brazil, I had nine employees in my house, he was full of events, so was I… When we arrived here, it was at home, a family life. Then we were able to understand what was happening. And for us to maintain the harmony of the house, we decided to separate”, said the actress, at the time.