‘Better now, before it’s too late’: Ukrainian reservists train in case of conflict with Russia | World

With tensions between Russia and Ukraine returning, Ukrainian civilians are in war training in case a clash between the two countries occurs.

From Monday to Friday, Mykhaylo is a lawyer, Alexander is an IT programmer and Konstantin is a freelancer in online advertising. On Saturdays, the three gather at an abandoned construction site on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, to train as Ukrainian army reservists, ready to be called up.

In response to the threat of some 120,000 Russian troops massed near the border, Ukraine’s government has launched a new territorial defense force and wants to muster up to 130,000 reservists.

While they may have little chance against the Russian army—professional, well-equipped and trained—reservists can be used to protect civilian sites in the Ukrainian capital in the event of an invasion.

The training brought together about 70 residents, some with full infantry equipment, including hunting rifles, and with combat experience from when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

“I’m worried,” said Konstantin Sevchuk, the 43-year-old freelancer who said he has so far avoided any contact with the military after serving for a year during a general mobilization of Ukraine. “This really doesn’t fit in my life, I really didn’t want to. But, now, with this situation, it’s necessary.”

Although IT programmer Alexander took part in the pro-democracy mass protests in Kiev between 2013 and 2014, he said he did not feel ready to fight when Moscow reacted to the fall of Ukraine’s pro-Russian president by annexing Crimea.

“I’m now in my 30s and it’s time to get together,” he said. “It’s better now, before it’s too late. I want to be prepared.”

Mykhaylo, 39, said he was excited: “My inclination to go to war was already there. Now it makes perfect sense to do so,” he said.

Recently, the United States has warned that military intervention is likely and imminent. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said too much “panic” is hurting the country’s economy, which has 41 million people.