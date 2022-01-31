Board of Oi (OIBR3) re-elects Rodrigo Abreu to the position of CEO, with a term of office until 2024

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) announced to the market this Monday (31) that its Board of Directors has reelected Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu to the position of CEO of the company, with a term of office until January 31, 2024.

The company highlights that Rodrigo Abreu joined the company in September 2018 as a member of its Board of Directors, having also acted as coordinator of the Transformation, Strategy and Investments Committee.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In September 2019, he was elected to the position of Director, without specific designation, in the position of Chief Operating Officer – COO and, on January 30, 2020, he was elected to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

“As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rodrigo Abreu is responsible for coordinating the Executive Board in the integrated execution of the Company’s strategic plan, leading the cultural transformation of Oi”, highlighted the tele.

Oi highlighted that it reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed about the relevant and significant aspects of this matter.

Hi at Anatel

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) scheduled an extraordinary meeting for this Monday to discuss possible approval of the sale of Oi’s mobile assets to rivals TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro.

The matter, which has been going on since late 2020 when the three operators won the right to Oi’s assets in an auction that was contested by rivals such as Algar Telecom, would be decided at Anatel this Friday, also in an extraordinary meeting. .

But counselor Vicente Aquino asked for views on the process. The agency’s next scheduled meeting would be on February 10, but the autarchy decided to schedule a new extraordinary meeting for this Monday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), on the subject.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The reporting adviser of the case, Emmanoel Campelo, recommended on Friday the approval of the operation, but with reservations that have already been presented before in the agency. No other directors cast a vote in the online session.

The remedies recommended by Campelo include offering capacity to virtual mobile operators, known by the acronym MVNO, and a spectrum occupancy plan transferred from Oi. automatic.

TIM, Vivo and Claro were granted the right to purchase Oi’s mobile assets in December 2020. Since then, regulators, including the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), have been studying the transaction.

Last November, Cade’s General Superintendence recommended approval of the operation with the adoption of remedies that mitigate competition risks.

(with Reuters)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related