Bolsonaro eats skewers with farofa and netizens point to marketing; watch video

posted on 01/30/2022 18:52 / updated on 01/30/2022 19:50

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the Palácio da Alvorada this Sunday (30/01) and took the opportunity to take a motorcycle ride alongside his son, Councilman Carlos, of the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. and its advisors.

The first stop was at DAF-DF, near São Sebastião, where the Chief Executive visited a supermarket in the region. The owners posted a photo next to Bolsonaro.


The account also posted moments in which the president arrives at the site and walks through the unit.


Afterwards, Bolsonaro went to the Botanical Garden, where he stopped to eat a barbecue in a tent. In the image, it is possible to see the president in boots, eating his meal with his hands, with a considerable amount of farofa spilled on his pants and on the floor.


The image, however, caused controversy on social media. On the one hand, supporters pointed to humility on the part of the president. On the other hand, netizens accused the Executive’s leader of “setting up the scene” for self-promotion in the face of presidential elections. According to netizens, with the image, the president intends to convey an image of “people”.

Journalist Rachel Sheherazade posted the video and asked netizens to define the image. “Pig,” wrote one. “Poverty is not about crap and lack of education,” commented another.

In one of the answers, a man made a montage in which the president appears with pigeons around, eating the farofa dropped on the ground and flying over his shoulder.



Federal deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSol-RS) characterized the scene as “shameful”. “Deplorable! Is the attempt to humanize a genocider? It’s impossible! Not even covered in all the farofa of the world Bolsonaro convinces that he has some kind of humanity inside him. Shameful.”


“I eat barbecue every now and then when I get home from work in my neighborhood. And I usually meet people who have just finished working hours, many from maintenance companies and the like. I guarantee they are cleaner when they eat meat with farofa. than Bolsonaro,” wrote one user.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) commented that Bolsonaro is a “root president”.

On Saturday (29/1), Bolsonaro participated in the entrance ceremony for new students at Colégio Militar de Brasília. The daughter of the president and the first lady, Laura, 11 years old, entered the 6th grade of elementary school at the school and participated in the ceremony.

Then, on a visit to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília, the chief executive avoided commenting on his lack of testimony that he should have given last Friday to the Federal Police. The Chief Executive limited himself to saying that “everything is at peace”. “Everything is at peace, everything is calm there, ok?”, he pointed out on the date.






