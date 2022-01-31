Bolsonaro says Lula wants to “return to the scene of the crime” and blames PT for expensive gasoline

posted on 01/31/2022 12:02 / updated on 01/31/2022 12:02



(credit: reproduction)

In an election campaign speech, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to “return to the crime scene”. In front of employees of the oil company in Rio de Janeiro, the chief executive focused on distillate accusations and criticisms of the PT governments.

“The same guy who almost broke Brazil for good, who spent almost a trillion reais, wants to go back to the crime scene. […] It is unacceptable to think that that bandit returning here is going to constitute the wishes of the population, this is not true”, he said on Monday morning (31/1).

“We’re in a war, if that gang, the gang comes back, it won’t just be Petrobras, but they’ll steal our freedom,” he told the oil company’s employees in Itaboraí (RJ).

According to Bolsonaro, the Workers’ Party worked on a political project that left holes in Petrobras’ coffers. “The total debt reached US$ 160 billion, almost R$ 1 trillion at Petrobras alone. And who pays that bill? All of us Brazilians. Who puts fuel in your car at R$ 7? (Complains) And with good reason. potential, as we are self-sufficient in oil, we could not be in this situation”, he said.

Also according to the president, the PT “arrived with a brilliant speech in 2003”, but would have turned to a project of power, in which “it bought political parties and who was ahead”. The Planalto chief also recalled that he was a “low clergy” deputy at the time and that he performed “a miracle in 2018” when he entered the government.