Bolsonaro should visit country after trip to Russia

The charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brasilia, Anatoliy Tkach, said, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo yesterday, that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should visit the Ukrainians after announcing a trip to Russia amid the conflict between the countries.

“We believe that a visit by the president of Brazil to Ukraine would balance his visit to the Russian Federation,” said Tkach.

The United States and the European Union see the deployment of Russian troops to the border with the neighboring country as preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance that constitutes a system of collective defense through its member states.

Moscow denies any intention of launching an offensive, but instead demands guarantees that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. In addition, Moscow insists that the allies renounce military presence in some parts of eastern Europe.

The embassy chargé d’affaires emphasizes that Brazil is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and that it must defend the self-determination of peoples and not intervene in internal affairs, in addition to preaching conflict pacification.

“In Brazil there are more than half a million Brazilians of Ukrainian origin who have their families in Ukraine under the Russian threat and expect Brazil to take a stand regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Ukraine support

Anatoliy Tkach is rooting for Bolsonaro to speak out in favor of Ukraine. “We have no information on this, but we would like to believe that the president of Brazil will speak out in support of Ukraine in his dialogue with his Russian counterpart.”

Despite the presence of thousands of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the embassy’s charge d’affaires says the focus should be on diplomacy. “Although Russia has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops to Ukraine’s borders, there are no indicators suggesting that the Kremlin has already decided to attack. This being the case, we should be heavily focused on diplomacy. Russian aggression is not just dimensions military, but also economic, financial, disinformation campaigns, as well as mass cyber attacks.”

On Friday (28), the United States raised the alarm about the risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that “while we do not believe that President Putin had made a final decision to use his forces against Ukraine, he clearly now has that capability”.