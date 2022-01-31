Bolsonaro uses PT action to justify absence from PF

By disobeying the order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and missing the deposition scheduled on Friday 28, to explain the leak of a confidential investigation by the Federal Police into an attempted hacker attack on electronic voting machines, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) adopted a discreet and cautious strategy: he sent word that he had already provided the information ‘which he considered pertinent to share’ with the investigators.

The statement, signed by Bolsonaro and obtained by Estadão, was delivered to the delegate responsible for the Federal Attorney General, Bruno Bianco Leal, who appeared in person at the Federal Police superintendence in Brasília yesterday afternoon to present the justification and left without speaking to him. the press.

Amid the expectation that Moraes, one of his preferred targets in the STF, would be challenged, Bolsonaro wrote a respectful statement without hostilities to the minister. In the document, the president states that he would exercise his ‘right of absence from attending’ the interrogation.

In the document, Bolsonaro also reiterates that, in addition to giving up being heard in person, he agrees with the immediate sending of the investigation to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to analyze whether or not he offers a complaint against him. “Given the manifest atypicality of the investigated fact”, writes the president.

Bolsonaro uses as a basis a lawsuit filed by the Workers’ Party (PT) after the then judge Sérgio Moro ordered the coercive driving of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to explain himself in the processes of the ranch in Atibaia and the triplex in Guarujá. The decision to miss the testimony, says the president, has ‘support’ in the outcome of the trial. In June 2018, the ministers overturned article 260 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which provided for the forced driving of anyone who refused to testify, based on the process presented by PT members. The plenary of the STF prohibited the practice, under penalty of disciplinary, civil and criminal liability of the agent or authority that disobeys the rule.

Awaited by the federal police on Friday afternoon, Bolsonaro even tried a judicial maneuver that would release him from attending the deposition. Minutes before the scheduled time for the hearing, the AGU filed a request for the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court to analyze the case, in place of the rapporteur, but the grievance was denied by Moraes.

The president’s moves are read cautiously by the court. The ministers’ assessment is that the process tends to trigger a new strain in the relationship with the Planalto.

The climate of mistrust tends to intensify with onslaughts from the opposition. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) called the court last night for the Court to frame the president in the crimes of disobedience and responsibility for failing to comply with the court order.

In a partial report on the investigation, federal delegate Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro indicated that the elements gathered point to the ‘direct, voluntary and conscious action’ of the president in the practice of the crime of violation of functional secrecy. In the document, sent to the STF in November, she stated that she stopped promoting Bolsonaro’s indictment, for the time being, due to the forum for prerogative of function.